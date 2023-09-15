11 Latine Business Leaders Shaping the Future

Throughout the year, we have the honor of celebrating the many contributions of Latine business leaders. Take Desiree Almodovar, for example. She’s pushed back on the biases that women and those of Hispanic descent can face as entrepreneurs to inspire companies on a global scale. And Francesca Delisle’s journey launching a social network for service providers offers an opportunity to recognize the hard work, sacrifice, and deep richness her Mexican-American descent and culture provides.

Hispanic Heritage Month, observed from September 15 to October 15, serves to further amplify the impactful legacy of those with roots in Latin America, Spain, and the Caribbean. These dates were intentionally selected as they coincide with the independence days of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile, highlighting the vibrant tapestry of history that connects those of Latine heritage.

To kick off the month, we spoke with 11 Latine business leaders from the Dreamers & Doers collective who are shaping the future. Their candid reflections offer a glimpse into the journeys, triumphs, and challenges that are directly or indirectly correlated to being of Latine descent.

We hope that sharing these stories offers a fresh perspective and ignites a sense of hope and empowerment of what is possible. Recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of these inspiring women is a vital step in shaping a more vibrant future for us all.

Lolita Taub

General Partner at Ganas Ventures, investing in pre-seed and seed community-driven startups in the U.S. and Latin America. ​​

My story: Embracing the spirit of "echarle ganas," my Latine heritage has shaped me into a leader who cherishes the strength of community and champions overlooked talent in the startup realm. To my fellow Latine business women and men: infuse this essence into your leadership style. Prioritize connections within our community and nurture a company culture that mirrors these values. I take pride in Ganas Ventures, a living embodiment, channeling this ethos by concentrating on community-driven startups across the U.S. and Latin America whose founders radiate unwavering dedication and enthusiasm—embodying the very essence of the word "ganas!"

Looking ahead: I'm pumped to fuse my Latine background with my knack for spotting opportunities, especially among Latine founders. Leveraging my unique advantage to connect with future unicorns in the Latine community, I'm on a mission to reshape the face of startups and venture capital.

Lauren Maffeo

Author of "Designing Data Governance from the Ground Up" at The Pragmatic Programmers, helping leaders approach data governance and enablement as a competitive advantage.

My story: As a woman in tech of Latine heritage, I strongly believe that our identities affect how we all show up at work. As an author, educator, and service designer, my job is to serve the widest range of readers, students, and users. It's so crucial to have people of diverse identities in leadership roles. When you know what it's like to show up differently in the world, you're adept at helping others have a better time than you did.

Looking ahead: Along with adapting my book into a LinkedIn Learning course, I'll teach an in-person course at George Washington University called Design Futures this fall. The course covers the confluence of technology advancements and the labor market. These opportunities will fuse my Latine heritage and drive by ensuring that I teach students how to design inclusive experiences from the start.

Catarina Rivera

Disability Public Speaker and DEIA Consultant at Blindish Latina LLC, working with companies/organizations to advance disability awareness, inclusion, and accessibility.

My story: As a disabled Latine woman, I started sharing my disability journey on Instagram @BlindishLatina because I wasn't exposed to disabled Latine women growing up. I wanted to be the representation that I didn't have. It was not intended as a business, but I found a true calling and passion. Now I have a thriving business as a public speaker, consultant, and content creator all because I decided to share my story online.

Looking ahead: I'm designing a bag that holds white blindness canes. I'd love to do limited-edition collaborations in the future with Latine artists to create patterns and prints for the bag that reflect our rich cultural heritage.

Jessie Medina

Founder and Speaker at FEMX QUARTERS, a purpose-driven creative space and event venue in San Diego, California.

My story: I can honestly say that as an Latine immigrant, I learned the value of taking big leaps and being tenacious very early on. My background also helped me be empathetic and design a business that is inclusive and diverse. As an immigrant, for many years it was hard to feel like I belonged. So creating inclusive spaces and communities is a very big passion of mine. I want people to walk into my space, join our community, and feel welcomed and represented.

Looking ahead: I am currently writing a book and manifesting a book deal where I share how I designed my own American Dream and how anyone can do it too. I also want to start doing speaking engagements in Spanish to empower our Latine community in the U.S. and beyond.

Andrea Guendelman

CEO of Speak_, giving candidates tailored company insights, community support, and in-depth interview kits to help them nail their interview and land their dream job.

My story: I am motivated to smash stereotypes that keep Latinx out of tech, finance, and other fields. My Latinx heritage has made me realize how an authentic community can support career searches and career development, while also seeing just how hard it is to create and cultivate that authentic community. Community can create a sense of belonging inside a company, which is the true meaning of inclusiveness. A dual sense of workers belonging to a company and the company belonging to its workers fuels the sustained, long-term success of a business.

Looking ahead: At Speak_, we are continuously improving our human resource product to let companies demystify the hiring process. Fostering transparency and connection with job candidates helps attract talent, demystifies the hiring process, keeps candidates engaged, and ensures that hard-to-find talent does not leak out of the hiring pipeline.

Rosario B Casas

Co-Founder of BCPartners Tech, the technical team for non-technical founders.

My story: Right now, I work to be sure that nobody is left behind using technology to grow their business or their impact. As a Latina, I know that the digital divide exists and can make a difference in the life of a child, professional, or business. You see amazing talent who are lost because they have no connection with the market or a child who is not reaching their potential because they don't have enough access to education. You may solve that with an adequate technological solution.

Looking ahead: Latinos have to find a way to move from being mostly consumers of technologies to being creators, developers, and entrepreneurs who build solutions through technology. Entering the global game requires that we acquire habits and discipline; that we demand of ourselves; that we respect intellectual property; that we think big. And no one is going to do this for us. It is individual, personal work—essential when you want to play in the major leagues. Watching high-performance athletes is a wonderful example of how discipline, routines, character, and persistence make more of a difference than access to resources.

Nicte Cuevas

Brand Strategist and Designer at Nicte Creative Design, a multicultural, award-winning company that connects color, cultura, and design into a purpose-driven brand strategy.

My story: I was blessed to immigrate to the U.S. filled with dreams of possibilities. But when I moved, I encountered something that I never imagined—culture shock. At that time, I had learned you had to blend in to avoid racism and trauma, but I missed my heritage, traditions, language, and way of life. I couldn’t hide what made me whole. I wanted others to see our diverse culture and heritage as something worth celebrating. So I began leveraging color and design to create experiences that not only honor our culture but also celebrate our differences in a positive light. For the last 20 years, this has been my guiding light to help brands connect through color, culture, and purpose.

Looking ahead: I always strive to continually build cultural impact through the branding work we do. I also teach courses with Linkedin Learning that have focused on color, culture, branding, and diversity. I have an exciting project in the works with Adobe where I will continue to push and celebrate cultural diversity.

Daniela Velasquez-Mora

Founder of Womankind Creative, a feminist creative agency challenging sexist marketing clichés.

My story: As a first-generation immigrant, my Latina heritage is the spirit, resilience, and perseverance that has driven my successes. It's the force that fuels my leadership style—unapologetically passionate and community-centric. I've turned societal doubts and labels attached to my heritage into a distinct advantage. Womankind Creative is the resulting platform, where every woman—especially those who've been sidelined—can now not only be represented but celebrated. WC is a testament to embracing who I am, and giving others permission to proudly do the same.

Looking ahead: BB Shoots is an exciting initiative we've championed. It’s aimed at breaking down industry barriers for women. Unfair funding limitations end here. Women deserve the tools and assets to build thriving businesses, and that's precisely the concept behind BB Shoots—a way for small, women-led brands to access high-end production value. I'm not just here to build my legacy; I'm building a ladder for others to rise, proving they too can realize their dreams and build their own legacies.

Cecilia Chapiro

Founder of Yunus & Youth, a global social ventures accelerator supported by Nobel Peace Prize laureate M. Yunus.

My story: Born in Argentina, a nation where 50 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, profoundly influenced my professional mission. Growing up amid such dire socio-economic circumstances, there was nothing I desired more than to comprehend the fundamental causes of poverty and strive to rectify them. This aspiration led me to establish Yunus & Youth, an organization that works with grassroots entrepreneurs to help them scale financially sustainable ventures that effectively tackle the pressing social challenges within their communities.

Looking ahead: At the moment, I'm excited to be working with a group of social entrepreneurs to formulate precise social impact and environmental metrics. These metrics are essential for accurately gauging their genuine advancement toward their mission, as you can't manage what you can't measure.

Vanessa Duran

Principal at DCC Accounting, providing accounting and finance services to small businesses helping entrepreneurs get clarity on their finances from launch to scale.

My story: I was raised in Colombia by a single mom and who emigrated to the U.S. just before college. Most of what I knew about money up to that point was framed by that identity—a narrative that often highlights a negative side of immigrants taking away rather than what they bring to the table. My experiences allowed me to challenge that identity and reframe it in a way where I didn’t feel guilty to be an immigrant anymore. Stepping into that power allowed me to start my business, which helped others step into theirs. At DCC Accounting, we help our clients expand the financial possibilities of their businesses by recognizing what they bring to the table: being resilient entrepreneurs, taking risks, creating jobs, and amassing great amounts of purchasing power.

Looking ahead: We are creating a platform that will allow us to deliver our business finance framework to thousands of businesses nationwide. It includes support, education, and frameworks that help businesses big and small create business plans with emphasis on how financial decisions will help them create more valuable businesses.

Celia Arias

Founder and CEO of Grown Ass Business, teaching the systems, strategies, and mindset tools that transform creatives into world-class CEOs.

My story: I watched my parents truly work harder than any other people I know, and they, of course, taught me that same thing. After a lifetime in business I know that it doesn't have to be that hard—they were definitely working against the grain and had a lot going against them. I don't look Latina and also studied English in the U.S., and therefore have had way more privilege than they ever had. So my programs are primarily about teaching entrepreneurs and business owners the simple rules and frameworks you must know in order to be successful in business.

Looking ahead: I am always seeking out partnerships and collaborations with community centers, education centers, and nonprofits that teach people of color and Latine heritage the business tools they need. The truth is this world is hard, and business can be even harder if you truly don't understand the mechanisms of how they function. My mission is to make this easier for businesses, but especially for those people who didn't go to business school and don't have easy access to these tools.

