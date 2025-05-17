11 Florida Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Has Exploded

According to a recent GOBankingRates study, of the places the upper-middle class are growing in, 22% of the top 50 cities are in Florida.
In the Sunshine State, the upper-middle class are building their wealth the fastest in 11 cities ranging from Pompano Beach to The Villages. (A full methodology of how GOBankingRates was able to calculate this information is available at the end of this story.)
See which 11 Florida cities have an exploding upper-middle class population.
1. Port Saint Lucie
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,410
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 16,463
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 122.2%
- Household median income: $78,137
2. Hialeah
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,912
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,525
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 114.3%
- Household median income: $53,079
3. Spring Hill
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,997
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,020
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 100.7%
- Household median income: $66,557
4. Palm Bay
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,678
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,314
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 98.9%
- Household median income: $67,521
5. Pompano Beach
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,150
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,953
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 91.6%
- Household median income: $63,832
6. Miami
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 13,364
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 24,922
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 86.5%
- Household median income: $59,390
7. Orlando
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 11,127
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 20,638
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 85.5%
- Household median income: $69,268
8. West Palm Beach
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,786
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,647
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 80.7%
- Household median income: $69,261
9. Lakeland
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,858
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,754
- Percentage change in high earning households: 75.1%
- Household median income: $60,947
10. Cape Coral
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,011
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,309
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.9%
- Household median income: $76,062
11. The Villages
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,822
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,441
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.2%
- Household median income: $76,523
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 40,000 households, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, to find the cities where the upper-middle class has grown the most. Households that earn between $100,000 and $149,000 are considered upper-middle class. Using the American Community Survey, the total population, total households, household median income, households in 2018 that earned $100K to $149K and households in 2023 that earned $100K to $149K were all sourced. The percent change in upper-middle-class households was calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest increase in upper-middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 1, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Florida Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Has Exploded
