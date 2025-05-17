Personal Finance

11 Florida Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Has Exploded

May 17, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

According to a recent GOBankingRates study, of the places the upper-middle class are growing in, 22% of the top 50 cities are in Florida.

Learn More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Try This: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

In the Sunshine State, the upper-middle class are building their wealth the fastest in 11 cities ranging from Pompano Beach to The Villages. (A full methodology of how GOBankingRates was able to calculate this information is available at the end of this story.)

See which 11 Florida cities have an exploding upper-middle class population.

Aerial drone image of Port St Lucie Florida USA.

1. Port Saint Lucie

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,410
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 16,463
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 122.2%
  • Household median income: $78,137

Be Aware: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

2. Hialeah

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,912
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,525
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 114.3%
  • Household median income: $53,079

Read More: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class

Spring Hill Florida best weather

3. Spring Hill

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,997
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,020
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 100.7%
  • Household median income: $66,557
Palm Bay Florida

4. Palm Bay

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,678
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,314
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 98.9%
  • Household median income: $67,521
The Hillsboro Inlet separating the city of Pompano Beach to the south and Lighthouse Point community of Deerfield Beach to the north shot during a helicopter photo flight from an altitude of about 200 feet over the Atlantic Ocean.

5. Pompano Beach

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,150
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,953
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 91.6%
  • Household median income: $63,832

That’s Interesting: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Miami Florida iStock

6. Miami

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 13,364
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 24,922
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 86.5%
  • Household median income: $59,390
A view of Spaceship Earth, a geodesic sphere, located in Epcot at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.

7. Orlando

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 11,127
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 20,638
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 85.5%
  • Household median income: $69,268
West Palm Beach, Florida (US) stock photo

8. West Palm Beach

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,786
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,647
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 80.7%
  • Household median income: $69,261

Check Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Lakeland, Florida, USA downown cityscape at city hall during dusk.

9. Lakeland

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,858
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,754
  • Percentage change in high earning households: 75.1%
  • Household median income: $60,947
Cape Coral, Florida.

10. Cape Coral

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,011
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,309
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.9%
  • Household median income: $76,062

View Next: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Sunset on the boardwalk on the waterfront at The Villages, Florida.

11. The Villages

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,822
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,441
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.2%
  • Household median income: $76,523

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 40,000 households, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, to find the cities where the upper-middle class has grown the most. Households that earn between $100,000 and $149,000 are considered upper-middle class. Using the American Community Survey, the total population, total households, household median income, households in 2018 that earned $100K to $149K and households in 2023 that earned $100K to $149K were all sourced. The percent change in upper-middle-class households was calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest increase in upper-middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 1, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Florida Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Has Exploded

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.