11 Florida Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Has Exploded

According to a recent GOBankingRates study, of the places the upper-middle class are growing in, 22% of the top 50 cities are in Florida.

In the Sunshine State, the upper-middle class are building their wealth the fastest in 11 cities ranging from Pompano Beach to The Villages. (A full methodology of how GOBankingRates was able to calculate this information is available at the end of this story.)

See which 11 Florida cities have an exploding upper-middle class population.

1. Port Saint Lucie

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,410

7,410 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 16,463

16,463 Percentage change in high-earning households: 122.2%

122.2% Household median income: $78,137

2. Hialeah

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,912

4,912 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,525

10,525 Percentage change in high-earning households: 114.3%

114.3% Household median income: $53,079

3. Spring Hill

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,997

3,997 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,020

8,020 Percentage change in high-earning households: 100.7%

100.7% Household median income: $66,557

4. Palm Bay

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,678

3,678 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,314

7,314 Percentage change in high-earning households: 98.9%

98.9% Household median income: $67,521

5. Pompano Beach

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,150

4,150 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,953

7,953 Percentage change in high-earning households: 91.6%

91.6% Household median income: $63,832

6. Miami

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 13,364

13,364 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 24,922

24,922 Percentage change in high-earning households: 86.5%

86.5% Household median income: $59,390

7. Orlando

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 11,127

11,127 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 20,638

20,638 Percentage change in high-earning households: 85.5%

85.5% Household median income: $69,268

8. West Palm Beach

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,786

4,786 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,647

8,647 Percentage change in high-earning households: 80.7%

80.7% Household median income: $69,261

9. Lakeland

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,858

3,858 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,754

6,754 Percentage change in high earning households: 75.1%

75.1% Household median income: $60,947

10. Cape Coral

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,011

9,011 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,309

15,309 Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.9%

69.9% Household median income: $76,062

11. The Villages

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,822

5,822 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,441

9,441 Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.2%

62.2% Household median income: $76,523

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 40,000 households, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, to find the cities where the upper-middle class has grown the most. Households that earn between $100,000 and $149,000 are considered upper-middle class. Using the American Community Survey, the total population, total households, household median income, households in 2018 that earned $100K to $149K and households in 2023 that earned $100K to $149K were all sourced. The percent change in upper-middle-class households was calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest increase in upper-middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 1, 2025.

