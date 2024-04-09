11 Cheap Unlimited Phone Plans That Aren’t Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile

If you’re looking for an inexpensive phone plan outside of the major companies like Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile as a means of saving money, you might be overwhelmed by the many lesser-known carriers that are available. You’ll also find that some of these plans are created and owned by the major carriers, but offer significantly cheaper prices.

Unsure of where to begin? Here are some cheap unlimited phone plans that aren’t Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile (from least to most expensive).

Independent Carriers

1. TextNow

Cheapest Unlimited Phone Plan: $0/month

TextNow is currently the online mobile service provider you can get for free — the catch is that while you get unlimited call and texting within the US, you’ll have to pay for data. You’ll also have to pay at least $10/month to remove the ads. TextNow is only really ideal if you don’t need data, otherwise you should just go with one of the following options.

2. Tello

Cheapest Unlimited Plan Price: $25/month

Tello comes with free hotspot and Wi-Fi calling, plus free international calling to over 60 countries. The company prides itself on budget-friendly plans and an absence of contracts and pesky termination fees.

3. Mint Mobile

Cheapest Unlimited Plan Price: $30/month

Mint Mobile’s base price is technically $30 per month, but they regularly offer $15 per month for 90 days for new customers. To take advantage of this offer, you’ll have to pay for those three months ($45) upfront — and you can maintain that three-month pricing by renewing for 12 months. Mobile hotspot is included.

4. Xfinity Mobile

Cheapest Unlimited Plan Price: $40/month

Xfinity Mobile’s unlimited plan starts at $40 per month and includes unlimited 3G mobile hotspot. Canada and Mexico are included in the unlimited talk, text and data plan, the first 30 GB of which is premium speed. Plus, they currently have a deal going until June 21, 2024 wherein you can buy one unlimited line and get a second for free.

5. Ultra Mobile

Cheapest Unlimited Plan Price: $49/month

Ultra Mobile’s unlimited plan includes unlimited talk and text, mobile hotspot and Wi-Fi calling. You also get access to unlimited talk and text to more than 90 international destinations, including Mexico and Canada.

6. Consumer Cellular

Cheapest Unlimited Plan Price: $50/month

Consumer Cellular’s unlimited plan costs $50 per month and includes unlimited talk and text and Mobile hotspot. On the downside, international calling isn’t available.

7. Google Fi

Cheapest Unlimited Plan Price: $50/month

Google Fi is the technology monolith’s relatively recent foray into the cellular world. Their least expensive option, aptly titled Simply Unlimited, includes unlimited calls, texts and data in the US, Canada and Mexico, plus 5 GB of hotspot.

Carriers Owned by the ‘Big Three’

8. Boost Mobile

Cheapest Unlimited Plan Price: $25/month

While owned by AT&T, Boost Mobile’s unlimited plan is over $10 cheaper (per month) than AT&T’s unlimited plan. In saving money, though, you’ll lose out on a mobile hotspot unless you pay for a more expensive plan. The base plan doesn’t include worldwide calling to more than 80 countries — that requires a $10 add-on.

9. Visible

Cheapest Unlimited Plan Price: $25/month

Visible is a newer service created by Verizon and offers an unlimited plan for $5 cheaper than Verizon’s unlimited 5G base plan. Mobile hotspot and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada are included.

10. Metro

Cheapest Unlimited Plan Price: $40/month

Metro by T-Mobile has a promotional $40 per month contract-free plan with unlimited talk, text and data at 5G speeds.

11. Cricket Wireless

Cheapest Unlimited Plan Price: $55/month

Cricket’s unlimited data plan includes nationwide 5G access, 2 GB of cloud storage, plus Mexico and Canada usage and unlimited texts to nearly 40 countries. Mobile hotspot is only available as an add-on, though.

