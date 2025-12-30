11 Best New Items Coming to Nordstrom Rack in 2026

Can’t wait until next year to start shopping for Nordstrom Rack’s hottest arrivals? You don’t have to! All 11 new items mentioned in this roundup are now available to buy and with up to 50% discounts, so you can start 2026 in style and save money.

From blazers to boots, see what made our shopping list. Also, don’t forget to review Nordstrom Rack’s best winter buys for retirees.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Iconic Blush and Glow Kit

Price: $32

Don’t miss your chance to own the limited-edition Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk blush and glow kit. This new arrival comes with a travel-size Pillow Talk beauty blush wand and beauty light wand to get glowing on-the-go.

Check Out: Aldi’s 8 Best Products of 2025, According to 40,000 Shoppers

Discover More: 6 Dollar Tree Items Retirees Need To Buy for Warm Weather Year-Round

Ralph Lauren Safari For Men Eau de Toilette

Price: $44.97

With notes of eucalyptus and vetiver, Ralph Lauren’s Safari For Men eau de toilette is a woody, sophisticated scent he’s sure to love.

And wallets everywhere will applaud that 47% discount. The same 4.2-ounce fragrance retails for $85 at Dillard’s.

For You: 5 Little Luxuries To Buy From Trader Joe’s in December

Longchamp Large Travel Duffle Bag

Price: $134.97

Travel in style with a Longchamp duffle bag. This brightly colored bag is spring-ready and features top handles and a snap-flap closure to ensure your belongings stay safely in one place. Bring it along on your next flight or as your new gym bag for a workout session.

Kate Spade New York ‘Spell It Out’ Heart Necklace and Earrings

Price: $49.97

Just in time for Valentine’s Day is the Kate Spade heart pendant and earrings set. Made with cubic zirconia, this inexpensive jewelry set is a lovely gift for the sweetheart in your life.

Marc Jacobs Pebbled Leather Hobo Bag

Price: $224.97

After the holidays, go back to work with the ultimate accessory: a Marc Jacobs pebbled leather hobo bag.

This smart shoulder bag is available in black, spruce and cognac colors and a major deal at 50% off its comparable value pricing of $458.

Try This: The Best $25 To Spend at Dollar Tree in Winter 2025

Hunter Women’s Wendy Rain Boots

Price: $109.97

If you’ve been putting off investing in a pair of rain boots, consider this sale on Hunter Wendy rain boots your sign to shop now.

The same boot style on the Hunter website retails for $215 per pair, so Nordstrom Rack shoppers reel in more than 50% savings on their final purchase. Choose from black or light natural in women’s shoe sizes 5 up to 11 while supplies last.

BOSS Men’s Shepherd Zip Jacket

Price: $149.97

It’s much cheaper to buy the BOSS men’s shepherd zip jacket from Nordstrom Rack than it is at a department store. The sale price for this jacket at Macy’s is $171.75 — with an original online price of $229.

Plus, Nordstrom Rack shoppers get more jacket colors to pick from with a selection of black, gray and dark blue options.

Max Studio Barrel Leg Corduroy Pants

Price: $29.97

Nordstrom Rack shoppers can’t stop praising how comfortable the Max Studio corduroy pants are.

These high-waisted pants come in five aesthetically pleasing colors and feature front pockets for storing essentials. And if the 74% markdown in comparable value pricing hasn’t hooked you in yet, these pants are even cheaper than similarly styled dupes sold at Uniqlo.

View More: 6 Costco Winter Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

T Tahari Sequin Midi Skirt

Price: $29.97

Be bold in a sequined T Tahari midi skirt. This pull-on skirt comes in your choice of gold or emerald sequins and measures at 32 inches long. Hurry – women’s skirt sizes are selling out fast!

Good American Double Breasted Women’s Blazer

Price: $59.97

We love how the Good American double-breasted blazer is available in women’s regular and plus sizes.

The 69% markdown from its comparable value price is an added savings bonus. Keep this wardrobe staple ready to wear to meetings and presentations, job interviews and conferences where you’re the keynote speaker.

KUT from the Kloth Nicole Bootcut Jeans

Price: $49.97

Most of the bootcut denim sold on Kut from the Kloth’s website retails for $119 per pair — and you know what that means. Nordstrom Rack shoppers earn more than 50% in savings on the Nicole bootcut jeans!

Shop women’s denim in sizes 2 up to 16 for versatile jeans you can easily dress up or down year-round.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of December 22, 2025, and are subject to change.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Best New Items Coming to Nordstrom Rack in 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.