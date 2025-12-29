11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2026

Dollar Tree is ready to help shoppers achieve their New Year’s resolution of saving more money! The discount retailer has a range of new and returning items set to hit shelves in 2026, including seasonal buys, personal care products, and grocery staples designed to help consumers beat rising supermarket costs.

Best of all, shoppers pay less than $25 buying our 11 recommendations. Add these new arrivals to your shopping list and read about the best $25 to spend at Dollar Tree this winter.

Plush Hanging Monkey

Price: $1.50

The plush hanging monkeys are back! This seasonal favorite is super cuddly, affordable and makes the perfect present to give as birthday or Valentine’s Day gifts.

Valentine’s Day Tinsel Heart

Price: $1.50

Decorate for Valentine’s Day by hanging up sparkly tinsel hearts. These budget-friendly hearts come in an assortment of pretty colors and can be used as décor in classrooms, offices and dorms.

Garden Frog Décor

Price: $1.50

Frog statues can cost as much as $15 or more, which makes these garden frog décor pieces an incredible bargain. Choose from four designs and display in your garden, out on the patio, or on the porch.

Indoor and Outdoor Wave Planter

Price: $1.50

Plant everything from flowers to herbs in an inexpensive wave planter. These planters may be used indoors and outdoors and come in five spring-themed colors.

Outdoor Fun Kite

Price: $1.75

The outdoor fun kites are back by popular demand and in a new assortment of colorful patterns. These kites are available for in-store purchase only, so check in with your nearest Dollar Tree to see if they have this spring toys in stock.

Brown’s Best Lentils

Price: $1.25

Lentils have been chef-approved as a top food to buy in bulk if you’re on a frugal budget. Shop the 12-ounce bags at Dollar Tree to store in pantries and cook in a variety of dishes from soups to stews.

Martha White Apple Cider Muffin Mix

Price: $1.25

A new flavor of Martha White muffin mix has dropped at Dollar Tree! Shop the delicious apple cider flavor in-store only while supplies last.

Arm & Hammer Clean Burst Liquid Laundry Detergent

Price: $5

Get more loads of laundry done for less when you shop for Arm & Hammer’s Clean Burst liquid laundry detergent. Previously able to tackle 50 loads, the 67-fluid-ounce bottles come with enough detergent to wash up to 67 laundry loads.

Colgate Kids Anticavity Toothpaste

Price: $1.25

You can’t beat the cheap price of Colgate kids’ toothpaste. This toothpaste comes in a delightful bubble fruit flavor and is proven to fight cavities to make brushing teeth a blast.

Crayola Erasable Colored Pencils

Price: $5

It’s cheaper to shop for Crayola erasable colored pencils at Dollar Tree compared to Target.

A 12-count pack of colored pencils typically retails for $3.99 at Target. The total comes out to $7.98 if you want 24 colored pencils — nearly $3 more than what you’d pay at Dollar Tree.

Dermasil Assorted Skincare Products

Price: $1.25

Don’t miss your chance to shop for an assortment of new Dermasil skincare products before they’re sold out. Shoppers save big on eye rollers, cleanser, serum and more to hydrate, smooth and restore skin during the cold winter months.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of December 22, 2025, and are subject to change.

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2026

