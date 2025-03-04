11 Analysts Have This To Say About Hologic

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hologic, revealing an average target of $83.09, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Highlighting a 3.05% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $85.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Hologic among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $70.00 $80.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $90.00 $95.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $85.00 $88.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $73.00 $76.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $84.00 $84.00 Puneet Souda Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $75.00 $80.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Hold $90.00 $90.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $84.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Hold $85.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hologic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hologic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hologic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Hologic's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hologic's Background

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in four segments: diagnostics (44% of total sales), breast health (38%), surgical (16%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Hologic: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hologic's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.86% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hologic's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hologic's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hologic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, Hologic adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

