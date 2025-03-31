11 Analysts Have This To Say About DocuSign

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 6 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $97.73, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. A decline of 1.64% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of DocuSign by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $105.00 $115.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $113.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $90.00 $90.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $124.00 $124.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $81.00 $75.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $90.00 $100.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $73.00 $70.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Neutral $100.00 $100.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $98.00 $112.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $75.00 $70.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $124.00 $124.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DocuSign. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DocuSign compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DocuSign's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DocuSign's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DocuSign analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About DocuSign

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in 2018.

DocuSign: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DocuSign's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.97% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DocuSign's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DocuSign's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DocuSign's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DocuSign's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

