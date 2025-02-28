11 Analysts Have This To Say About Aflac

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Aflac (NYSE:AFL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Aflac, revealing an average target of $103.64, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $103.00, the current average has increased by 0.62%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Aflac. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $98.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $104.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $104.00 $107.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Underweight $95.00 $98.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $118.00 $122.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $111.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $103.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $107.00 $108.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $94.00 $90.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $98.00 $96.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $102.00 $104.00

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in the United States and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accident, dental and vision, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling the majority of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work, and also reaches out to its customers outside of their worksite through digital mediums. The company has two reportable business segments; Aflac Japan which generates the majority of the revenue, and Aflac U.S.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Aflac's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 44.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Aflac's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Aflac's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

