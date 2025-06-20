11 Analysts Assess Pure Storage: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $64.36, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.95% lower than the prior average price target of $65.64.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pure Storage is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $53.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $61.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $70.00 $75.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $40.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $60.00 $75.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $55.00 $77.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $53.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pure Storage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pure Storage's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pure Storage analyst ratings.

Discovering Pure Storage: A Closer Look

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue, which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software; and subscription services revenue, which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription that includes Pure as-a-Service, Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pure Storage

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pure Storage's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.26% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pure Storage's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pure Storage's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pure Storage's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

