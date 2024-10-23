11 Analysts Assess Cigna: What You Need To Know

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cigna (NYSE:CI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cigna, revealing an average target of $405.36, a high estimate of $438.00, and a low estimate of $384.00. Marking an increase of 0.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $402.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Cigna among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Buy $422.00 $402.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $384.00 $384.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $438.00 $435.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $410.00 $410.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $405.00 $393.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cigna. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cigna compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cigna's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cigna's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Cigna: A Closer Look

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is the Department of Defense, and it recently won a deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 18 million US medical members covered as of December 2023.

Key Indicators: Cigna's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cigna's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cigna's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cigna's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cigna's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cigna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

