11 Analysts Assess Birkenstock Holding: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $72.82, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Marking an increase of 2.85%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $70.80.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Birkenstock Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $95.00 $83.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $72.00 $65.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $66.00 $65.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $83.00 $85.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $65.00 -

About Birkenstock Holding

Birkenstock Holding PLC is a company that manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals, closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for everyday, leisure, and work. It sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) which comprises sales made to established third-party store networks, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) which comprises sales made on globally owned online stores through the Birkenstock.com domain and sales made in Birkenstock retail stores. The company's reportable segments are based on its regional hubs and include: the Americas which is also its key revenue-generating segment; Europe; and Australia, Japan, India, China, and the United Arab Emirates (APMA).

Birkenstock Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Birkenstock Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Birkenstock Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Birkenstock Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Birkenstock Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Birkenstock Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

