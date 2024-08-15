11 Analysts Assess Ares Management: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $153.55, with a high estimate of $176.00 and a low estimate of $132.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.17% from the previous average price target of $151.78.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Ares Management among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $133.00 $134.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $155.00 $151.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $162.00 $158.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $143.00 $141.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $151.00 $150.00 Joseph Parkhill UBS Lowers Buy $158.00 $160.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $158.00 $168.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $132.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $176.00 - Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $171.00 $154.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ares Management. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ares Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ares Management's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ares Management's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp is an asset management company. It offers investors investment-related advice and strategies for capital growth. The company's operating segments include Credit Group, Private Equity Group, Real Assets and Secondaries Group. Its Credit Group generates maximum revenue, and manages credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum. Private Equity Group manages investment strategies categorized as corporate private equity, infrastructure and power, and special opportunities, Real Estate Group manages comprehensive equity and debt strategies across real estate and infrastructure investments. The Secondaries Group invests in secondary markets across a range of alternative asset class strategies, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure and credit.

Breaking Down Ares Management's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ares Management's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -20.67%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ares Management's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ares Management's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ares Management's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ares Management's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.24. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

