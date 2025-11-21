1&1 To Acquire 1&1 Versatel From United Internet

(RTTNews) - 1&1 AG (1U1.DE), a leading provider of innovative telecommunications solutions, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire 1&1 Versatel GmbH, Dusseldorf from United Internet AG. The transaction involves the purchase of all shares of United Internet Management Holding SE, Montabaur, the sole shareholder of Versatel.

The purchase price for the acquisition amounts to approx. 1.3 billion euros. In return, 1&1 takes over Versatel, including all assets, particularly network infrastructure and debts, including a loan liability of about 950 million euros to United Internet. This loan remaining with Versatel will be secured by a guarantee from 1&1 in the course of the acquisition.

Depending on future business results of Versatel in the fiscal years 2027, 2028, and 2029, the purchase price may increase or decrease by up to 300 million euros. Any adjustment amount will become due in 2030.

Versatel is a provider specializing in fiber optic connections for businesses, authorities, and institutions. The company operates a fiber optic network approximately 67,000 kilometers long, reaching over 350 cities. In addition, Versatel offers extensive preliminary services for other telecommunications companies.

Versatel, in cooperation with city network operators and Deutsche Telekom, provides all broadband connections marketed by 1&1 and operates the 1&1 IPTV and VoIP platforms.Furthermore, Versatel provides essential preliminary services in the operation and expansion of the 1&1 mobile network. These include, in addition to the fiber optic connection of 1&1 mobile masts, particularly the provision of 1&1 data centers - four core data centers, 24 edge data centers, and currently over 300 far-edge data centers.

