10x Genomics (TXG) Price Target Increased by 10.47% to 16.66

The average one-year price target for 10x Genomics (NasdaqGS:TXG) has been revised to $16.66 / share. This is an increase of 10.47% from the prior estimate of $15.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.85% from the latest reported closing price of $15.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 13.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXG is 0.07%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 148,968K shares. The put/call ratio of TXG is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 11,887K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,892K shares , representing a decrease of 16.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 29.87% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 10,118K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,711K shares , representing an increase of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,438K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares , representing an increase of 46.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 68.25% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,381K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,018K shares , representing a decrease of 11.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,377K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,010K shares , representing a decrease of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 12.19% over the last quarter.

