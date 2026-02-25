10x Genomics (TXG) Price Target Increased by 10.28% to 20.33

The average one-year price target for 10x Genomics (NasdaqGS:TXG) has been revised to $20.33 / share. This is an increase of 10.28% from the prior estimate of $18.43 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.39% from the latest reported closing price of $19.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics. This is an decrease of 130 owner(s) or 21.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXG is 0.09%, an increase of 31.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 144,621K shares. The put/call ratio of TXG is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,667K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,887K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 65.77% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 10,118K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,711K shares , representing an increase of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,492K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,381K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 45.35% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,486K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quantinno Capital Management holds 4,667K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,492K shares , representing an increase of 25.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 37.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.