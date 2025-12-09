10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035

As robotics technology evolves from research to real-world use, investors are exploring where the next wave of automation may deliver meaningful returns. In a recent MarketBeat interview, engineering expert and FinTek Media creator Kuran highlighted three robotics stocks that reflect distinct areas of innovation: Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Hyundai Motors (OTCMKTS: HYMLF).

Symbotic: Delivering Real Revenue From Warehouse Robotics

Symbotic automates warehouse operations with robotics that handle inbound shipments, storage, picking and outbound logistics. The company builds end-to-end systems tailored to controlled environments—making automation more accessible to companies that lack the scale of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

“This is probably the most useful in the short term because they’re actually making profit-creating robots for logistics companies,” Kuran said. He also emphasized the opportunity presented by Symbotic’s volatile stock movements: “The market doesn't know what this stock should be worth… that can offer us an opportunity to buy the stock at a discount.”

Symbotic’s strength lies not only in its physical systems but also in its integration of third-party technologies, including NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) Jetson Thor platform, positioning it to stay at the forefront of warehouse automation.

Alphabet: Building the AI Operating System for Robotics

While not a robotics hardware company, Alphabet, Google's parent company, is creating the AI infrastructure that will likely power the next generation of robotics applications. Through Gemini Robotics and DeepMind, Google is developing AI models that allow robots to reason, plan, and take action autonomously.

“Google is now making it so that robots can solve problems they've never seen before,” said Kuran. “This alone could be a multi-trillion dollar business for Google in 10 to 20 years.”

Alphabet's robotics ambitions extend beyond software. Through its autonomous vehicle unit Waymo, the company is investing in robotic mobility—a sector estimated to be worth trillions in the long term. “There was a Forbes article recently that estimated that Waymo could be a trillion-dollar company all on its own,” Kuran noted.

The long-term vision is clear: to become the Android of robotics. “Their bet is that all these companies will build this really cool hardware, and then they'll come to Google to create the operating system for that hardware,” he explained.

While it may not move Alphabet’s stock in the short term, robotics represents a massive future growth opportunity embedded within one of the world’s largest tech platforms.

Hyundai: Industrial Robotics at Scale Through Boston Dynamics

For investors seeking exposure to industrial robotics, Hyundai Motors offers a unique path via its ownership of Boston Dynamics—one of the most advanced robotics hardware companies in the world.

“Hyundai is a great way to invest in what's happening in the robotics market in Asia while getting access to this American company, Boston Dynamics,” Kuran said.

Asia accounted for 74% of global industrial robot installations last year. As Boston Dynamics transitions from R&D to commercialization, Hyundai plans to deploy 10,000 of its robots across its own production lines—potentially generating $750 million in revenue.

While Hyundai’s core auto business faces near-term headwinds, including tariffs and slowing global demand, its robotics division is gaining strategic importance. Kuran added: “Ultimately, the market will recognize the value.”

He also noted that Hyundai’s structure leaves open the possibility for a future spin-off: “My expectation if Boston Dynamics got big enough is that Hyundai would actually spin them off as their own company in the future.”

Robotics Exposure Across 3 Investing Timeframes

Each of these companies offers a distinct way to invest in robotics:

Symbotic provides near-term logistics automation with real revenue and active deployments.

provides near-term logistics automation with real revenue and active deployments. Alphabet supports long-term robotics AI infrastructure with the potential to become a category-defining platform.

supports long-term robotics AI infrastructure with the potential to become a category-defining platform. Hyundai offers long-term exposure to industrial robotics through Boston Dynamics, with optionality in the Asian market.

Kuran emphasized that understanding the technology—not just chasing headlines—is critical to identifying lasting value: “If we just follow the data… we can still do really well in the market. The main focus is understanding how technology is bringing value.”

Among the three, Hyundai Motors stands out as a contrarian robotics investment—one that may not deliver immediate results, but could unlock significant upside as industrial automation scales globally and Boston Dynamics continues to commercialize its technology.

As robotics adoption accelerates across logistics, AI systems and manufacturing, these companies represent strategic entry points into one of the most transformational trends of the next decade.