ABR

10.8% of MORT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

December 08, 2025 — 10:14 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 3.53% of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,338,949 worth of ABR, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $8.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/17/2025 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 54,000 $8.69 $469,360
11/17/2025 David Erwin Friedman CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod 2,508 $8.30 $20,816
11/17/2025 Melvin F. Lazar Director 5,000 $8.28 $41,400
11/17/2025 David Erwin Friedman CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod 2,508 $8.30 $20,816
11/28/2025 William C. Green Director 12,800 $9.02 $115,456

