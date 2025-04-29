10.8% of FTXN Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), which makes up 0.96% of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,205,251 worth of DTM, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTM:

DTM — last trade: $98.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2025 Jeffrey A. Jewell Executive V.P., CFO 170 $96.69 $16,436 03/10/2025 Robert C. Skaggs Jr. Director 1,013 $86.37 $87,480

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks

 Institutional Holders of IBTE

 SAND Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.