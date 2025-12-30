10.8% of FTXG Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), which makes up 3.81% of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $648,186 worth of TAP, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TAP:

TAP — last trade: $46.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2025 David S. Coors Director 2,245 $44.47 $99,824 11/10/2025 Andrew Thomas Molson Director 7,500 $46.79 $350,924

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), the #28 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $72,378 worth of CELH, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CELH is detailed in the table below:

CELH — last trade: $46.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/12/2025 Eric Hanson President & COO 4,558 $43.93 $200,233 11/13/2025 Hal Kravitz Director 10,000 $45.24 $452,400

