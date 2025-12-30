10.8% of FTXG Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), which makes up 3.81% of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $648,186 worth of TAP, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TAP:
TAP — last trade: $46.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2025
|David S. Coors
|Director
|2,245
|$44.47
|$99,824
|11/10/2025
|Andrew Thomas Molson
|Director
|7,500
|$46.79
|$350,924
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), the #28 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $72,378 worth of CELH, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CELH is detailed in the table below:
CELH — last trade: $46.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2025
|Eric Hanson
|President & COO
|4,558
|$43.93
|$200,233
|11/13/2025
|Hal Kravitz
|Director
|10,000
|$45.24
|$452,400
