10.8% of FNK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), which makes up 0.50% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,022,105 worth of AKAM, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AKAM:
AKAM — last trade: $87.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2025
|Daniel Hesse
|Director
|3,000
|$72.30
|$216,897
|08/11/2025
|F. Thomson Leighton
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,000
|$72.26
|$3,613,047
And Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), the #103 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $926,102 worth of BBWI, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BBWI is detailed in the table below:
BBWI — last trade: $20.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/21/2025
|Steven E. Voskuil
|Director
|20,000
|$15.04
|$300,700
|11/21/2025
|Stephen D. Steinour
|Director
|6,700
|$14.86
|$99,528
|11/21/2025
|Francis Hondal
|Director
|3,343
|$14.99
|$50,128
|11/21/2025
|Lucy Brady
|Director
|3,470
|$14.40
|$49,962
|11/24/2025
|Sarah E. Nash
|Director
|10,000
|$15.58
|$155,800
|11/24/2025
|James Kevin Symancyk
|Director
|22,500
|$15.58
|$350,550
