10.8% of FNK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), which makes up 0.50% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,022,105 worth of AKAM, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AKAM:

AKAM — last trade: $87.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2025 Daniel Hesse Director 3,000 $72.30 $216,897 08/11/2025 F. Thomson Leighton Chief Executive Officer 50,000 $72.26 $3,613,047

And Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), the #103 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $926,102 worth of BBWI, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BBWI is detailed in the table below:

BBWI — last trade: $20.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/21/2025 Steven E. Voskuil Director 20,000 $15.04 $300,700 11/21/2025 Stephen D. Steinour Director 6,700 $14.86 $99,528 11/21/2025 Francis Hondal Director 3,343 $14.99 $50,128 11/21/2025 Lucy Brady Director 3,470 $14.40 $49,962 11/24/2025 Sarah E. Nash Director 10,000 $15.58 $155,800 11/24/2025 James Kevin Symancyk Director 22,500 $15.58 $350,550

