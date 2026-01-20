10.6% of MORT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 3.73% of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,300,716 worth of ABR, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $8.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/17/2025 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 54,000 $8.69 $469,360 11/17/2025 David Erwin Friedman CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod 2,508 $8.30 $20,816 11/17/2025 Melvin F. Lazar Director 5,000 $8.28 $41,400 11/17/2025 David Erwin Friedman CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod 2,508 $8.30 $20,816 11/28/2025 William C. Green Director 12,800 $9.02 $115,456

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Chase Coleman Stock Picks

 Institutional Holders of DEE

 JOE shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.