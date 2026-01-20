10.6% of MORT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 3.73% of the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,300,716 worth of ABR, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:
ABR — last trade: $8.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/17/2025
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|54,000
|$8.69
|$469,360
|11/17/2025
|David Erwin Friedman
|CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod
|2,508
|$8.30
|$20,816
|11/17/2025
|Melvin F. Lazar
|Director
|5,000
|$8.28
|$41,400
|11/17/2025
|David Erwin Friedman
|CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod
|2,508
|$8.30
|$20,816
|11/28/2025
|William C. Green
|Director
|12,800
|$9.02
|$115,456
