10.5% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

August 14, 2025 — 01:01 pm EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (Symbol: VTWV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG), which makes up 0.17% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (Symbol: VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,499,228 worth of NOG, making it the #170 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NOG:

NOG — last trade: $24.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2025 Stuart G. Lasher Director 20,000 $27.62 $552,400
03/03/2025 Nicholas L. O'grady CEO 1,500 $28.59 $42,884
03/04/2025 Bahram Akradi Director 40,000 $28.03 $1,121,360
03/07/2025 Nicholas L. O'grady CEO 1,000 $27.48 $27,480

And Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), the #219 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (Symbol: VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,101,125 worth of SHOO, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SHOO is detailed in the table below:

SHOO — last trade: $27.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2025 Al Ferrara Director 4,000 $26.06 $104,235
05/12/2025 Mitchell S. Klipper Director 4,000 $25.61 $102,438

