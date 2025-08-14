10.5% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (Symbol: VTWV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG), which makes up 0.17% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (Symbol: VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,499,228 worth of NOG, making it the #170 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NOG:
NOG — last trade: $24.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2025
|Stuart G. Lasher
|Director
|20,000
|$27.62
|$552,400
|03/03/2025
|Nicholas L. O'grady
|CEO
|1,500
|$28.59
|$42,884
|03/04/2025
|Bahram Akradi
|Director
|40,000
|$28.03
|$1,121,360
|03/07/2025
|Nicholas L. O'grady
|CEO
|1,000
|$27.48
|$27,480
And Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), the #219 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (Symbol: VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,101,125 worth of SHOO, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SHOO is detailed in the table below:
SHOO — last trade: $27.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2025
|Al Ferrara
|Director
|4,000
|$26.06
|$104,235
|05/12/2025
|Mitchell S. Klipper
|Director
|4,000
|$25.61
|$102,438
