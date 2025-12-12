10.5% of BUZZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), which makes up 3.67% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,104,346 worth of ASTS, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ASTS:
ASTS — last trade: $84.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2025
|Adriana Cisneros
|Director
|750
|$50.79
|$38,092
|12/10/2025
|Keith R. Larson
|Director
|675
|$72.71
|$49,079
And Opendoor Technologies Inc (Symbol: OPEN), the #17 largest holding among components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,597,151 worth of OPEN, which represents approximately 2.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPEN is detailed in the table below:
OPEN — last trade: $7.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/28/2025
|Shrisha Radhakrishna
|President
|30,000
|$4.28
|$128,340
|09/11/2025
|Eric Chung-wei Wu
|Director
|451,127
|$6.65
|$2,999,995
|09/26/2025
|Eric Chung-wei Wu
|Director
|300,752
|$6.65
|$2,000,001
|11/11/2025
|Kasra Nejatian
|Chief Executive Officer
|125,000
|$8.04
|$1,004,562
