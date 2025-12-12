10.5% of BUZZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), which makes up 3.67% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,104,346 worth of ASTS, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ASTS:

ASTS — last trade: $84.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/20/2025 Adriana Cisneros Director 750 $50.79 $38,092 12/10/2025 Keith R. Larson Director 675 $72.71 $49,079

And Opendoor Technologies Inc (Symbol: OPEN), the #17 largest holding among components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,597,151 worth of OPEN, which represents approximately 2.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPEN is detailed in the table below:

OPEN — last trade: $7.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/28/2025 Shrisha Radhakrishna President 30,000 $4.28 $128,340 09/11/2025 Eric Chung-wei Wu Director 451,127 $6.65 $2,999,995 09/26/2025 Eric Chung-wei Wu Director 300,752 $6.65 $2,000,001 11/11/2025 Kasra Nejatian Chief Executive Officer 125,000 $8.04 $1,004,562

