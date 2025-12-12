Markets
10.5% of BUZZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

December 12, 2025 — 10:51 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), which makes up 3.67% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,104,346 worth of ASTS, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ASTS:

ASTS — last trade: $84.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/20/2025 Adriana Cisneros Director 750 $50.79 $38,092
12/10/2025 Keith R. Larson Director 675 $72.71 $49,079

And Opendoor Technologies Inc (Symbol: OPEN), the #17 largest holding among components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,597,151 worth of OPEN, which represents approximately 2.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPEN is detailed in the table below:

OPEN — last trade: $7.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/28/2025 Shrisha Radhakrishna President 30,000 $4.28 $128,340
09/11/2025 Eric Chung-wei Wu Director 451,127 $6.65 $2,999,995
09/26/2025 Eric Chung-wei Wu Director 300,752 $6.65 $2,000,001
11/11/2025 Kasra Nejatian Chief Executive Officer 125,000 $8.04 $1,004,562

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
