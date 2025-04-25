10.4% of DIVG Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P High Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: DIVG) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sempra (Symbol: SRE), which makes up 1.26% of the Invesco S&P High Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: DIVG), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $72,699 worth of SRE, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SRE:
SRE — last trade: $74.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2025
|Cynthia J. Warner
|Director
|700
|$70.65
|$49,455
|03/06/2025
|Richard J. Mark
|Director
|7,160
|$69.81
|$499,840
|03/12/2025
|James C. Yardley
|Director
|5,019
|$69.74
|$350,024
|03/10/2025
|Michael N. Mears
|Director
|1,000
|$67.70
|$67,700
|03/17/2025
|Pablo Ferrero
|Director
|2,600
|$70.96
|$184,496
|03/17/2025
|Andres Conesa
|Director
|1,400
|$71.54
|$100,156
And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), the #66 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P High Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: DIVG), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $44,966 worth of NSC, which represents approximately 0.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NSC is detailed in the table below:
NSC — last trade: $226.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/24/2024
|Sameh Fahmy
|Director
|1,000
|$255.00
|$255,000
|10/24/2024
|Richard H. Anderson
|Director
|1,000
|$257.85
|$257,850
|12/12/2024
|Sameh Fahmy
|Director
|350
|$249.37
|$87,280
|12/11/2024
|Mark R. George
|President & CEO
|200
|$249.84
|$49,967
|12/13/2024
|Richard H. Anderson
|Director
|400
|$248.65
|$99,459
|12/13/2024
|William Clyburn Jr.
|Director
|201
|$248.41
|$49,930
|01/31/2025
|Gilbert H. Lamphere
|Director
|607
|$259.86
|$157,735
