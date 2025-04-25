10.4% of DIVG Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P High Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: DIVG) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sempra (Symbol: SRE), which makes up 1.26% of the Invesco S&P High Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: DIVG), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $72,699 worth of SRE, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SRE:

SRE — last trade: $74.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/06/2025 Cynthia J. Warner Director 700 $70.65 $49,455 03/06/2025 Richard J. Mark Director 7,160 $69.81 $499,840 03/12/2025 James C. Yardley Director 5,019 $69.74 $350,024 03/10/2025 Michael N. Mears Director 1,000 $67.70 $67,700 03/17/2025 Pablo Ferrero Director 2,600 $70.96 $184,496 03/17/2025 Andres Conesa Director 1,400 $71.54 $100,156

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), the #66 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P High Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: DIVG), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $44,966 worth of NSC, which represents approximately 0.78% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NSC is detailed in the table below:

NSC — last trade: $226.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/24/2024 Sameh Fahmy Director 1,000 $255.00 $255,000 10/24/2024 Richard H. Anderson Director 1,000 $257.85 $257,850 12/12/2024 Sameh Fahmy Director 350 $249.37 $87,280 12/11/2024 Mark R. George President & CEO 200 $249.84 $49,967 12/13/2024 Richard H. Anderson Director 400 $248.65 $99,459 12/13/2024 William Clyburn Jr. Director 201 $248.41 $49,930 01/31/2025 Gilbert H. Lamphere Director 607 $259.86 $157,735

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 USAP Videos

 Funds Holding DEN

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IMMY



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.