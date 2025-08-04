10.4% of BEEX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Beehive ETF (BEEX) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), which makes up 2.80% of the The Beehive ETF (BEEX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,898,808 worth of CB, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CB:

CB — last trade: $267.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/06/2025 John W. Keogh President & COO 9,810 $292.99 $2,874,135 07/25/2025 Michael Corbat Director 425 $269.80 $114,665

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), the #21 largest holding among components of the The Beehive ETF (BEEX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,781,686 worth of ILMN, which represents approximately 2.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ILMN is detailed in the table below:

ILMN — last trade: $94.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2025 Ankur Dhingra SVP, Chief Financial Officer 6,100 $81.21 $495,381 05/13/2025 Jacob Thaysen Chief Executive Officer 12,350 $80.86 $998,674

