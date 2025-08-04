10.4% of BEEX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Beehive ETF (BEEX) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), which makes up 2.80% of the The Beehive ETF (BEEX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,898,808 worth of CB, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CB:
CB — last trade: $267.40 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/06/2025
|John W. Keogh
|President & COO
|9,810
|$292.99
|$2,874,135
|07/25/2025
|Michael Corbat
|Director
|425
|$269.80
|$114,665
And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), the #21 largest holding among components of the The Beehive ETF (BEEX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,781,686 worth of ILMN, which represents approximately 2.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ILMN is detailed in the table below:
ILMN — last trade: $94.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2025
|Ankur Dhingra
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|6,100
|$81.21
|$495,381
|05/13/2025
|Jacob Thaysen
|Chief Executive Officer
|12,350
|$80.86
|$998,674
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.