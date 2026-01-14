Markets
10.3% of VNSE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

January 14, 2026 — 10:05 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE), which makes up 2.03% of the Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $279,908 worth of EXE, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXE:

EXE — last trade: $102.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/15/2025 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. President and CEO 2,500 $95.86 $239,650
08/18/2025 Joshua J. Viets EVP & COO 2,000 $92.16 $184,320

