10.3% of VNSE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE), which makes up 2.03% of the Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $279,908 worth of EXE, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXE:
EXE — last trade: $102.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/15/2025
|Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr.
|President and CEO
|2,500
|$95.86
|$239,650
|08/18/2025
|Joshua J. Viets
|EVP & COO
|2,000
|$92.16
|$184,320
