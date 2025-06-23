Markets
NBTB

10.2% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

June 23, 2025 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), which makes up 0.17% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,355,456 worth of NBTB, making it the #170 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB:

NBTB — last trade: $39.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/07/2025 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 678 $48.45 $32,849
03/05/2025 Scott Allen Kingsley President & CEO NBT Bancorp 2,000 $44.90 $89,800
04/29/2025 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 2,553 $43.21 $110,315
05/06/2025 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 2,588 $42.88 $110,973
06/03/2025 Jason David Brown Director 350 $41.10 $14,385

And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), the #180 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,348,958 worth of LGND, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LGND is detailed in the table below:

LGND — last trade: $114.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/09/2025 Todd C. Davis Chief Executive Officer 9,510 $105.20 $1,000,456
05/09/2025 Octavio Espinoza Chief Financial Officer 1,500 $104.06 $156,090

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 RILY market cap history
 CMI Price Target
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
RILY market cap history-> CMI Price Target-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CCD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBTB
LGND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.