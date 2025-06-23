10.2% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), which makes up 0.17% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,355,456 worth of NBTB, making it the #170 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB:
NBTB — last trade: $39.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/07/2025
|Heidi M. Hoeller
|Director
|678
|$48.45
|$32,849
|03/05/2025
|Scott Allen Kingsley
|President & CEO NBT Bancorp
|2,000
|$44.90
|$89,800
|04/29/2025
|Heidi M. Hoeller
|Director
|2,553
|$43.21
|$110,315
|05/06/2025
|Heidi M. Hoeller
|Director
|2,588
|$42.88
|$110,973
|06/03/2025
|Jason David Brown
|Director
|350
|$41.10
|$14,385
And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), the #180 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,348,958 worth of LGND, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LGND is detailed in the table below:
LGND — last trade: $114.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2025
|Todd C. Davis
|Chief Executive Officer
|9,510
|$105.20
|$1,000,456
|05/09/2025
|Octavio Espinoza
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,500
|$104.06
|$156,090
