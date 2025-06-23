10.2% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), which makes up 0.17% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,355,456 worth of NBTB, making it the #170 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB:

NBTB — last trade: $39.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/07/2025 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 678 $48.45 $32,849 03/05/2025 Scott Allen Kingsley President & CEO NBT Bancorp 2,000 $44.90 $89,800 04/29/2025 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 2,553 $43.21 $110,315 05/06/2025 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 2,588 $42.88 $110,973 06/03/2025 Jason David Brown Director 350 $41.10 $14,385

And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), the #180 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,348,958 worth of LGND, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LGND is detailed in the table below:

LGND — last trade: $114.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2025 Todd C. Davis Chief Executive Officer 9,510 $105.20 $1,000,456 05/09/2025 Octavio Espinoza Chief Financial Officer 1,500 $104.06 $156,090

