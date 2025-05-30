10.2% of VIOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 0.29% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,698,309 worth of ABR, making it the #93 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:
ABR — last trade: $9.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/05/2024
|William C. Green
|Director
|5,269
|$14.17
|$74,662
|05/22/2025
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|210,000
|$9.25
|$1,942,000
|05/22/2025
|Gianni Ottaviano
|EVP, Struc Fin Prod
|4,527
|$8.94
|$40,476
|05/22/2025
|Paul Elenio
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$8.47
|$84,750
And Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH), the #125 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,184,541 worth of VSH, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VSH is detailed in the table below:
VSH — last trade: $14.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2025
|John Malvisi
|8,929
|$22.60
|$201,795
|05/13/2025
|Michael Shamus O'sullivan
|EVP Chief Admin & LegalOfficer
|2,500
|$14.88
|$37,212
|05/12/2025
|Peter Henrici
|EVP - Corporate Development
|1,430
|$14.71
|$21,031
|05/12/2025
|Joel Smejkal
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$14.70
|$146,958
|05/13/2025
|Roy Shoshani
|EVP, COO Semiconductors & CTO
|10,000
|$14.95
|$149,525
|05/12/2025
|David McConnell
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$14.69
|$29,380
|05/12/2025
|David L. Tomlinson
|SVP & Chief Accounting Officer
|1,000
|$14.40
|$14,400
|05/13/2025
|Robert Barrett Hackett II
|SVP Global HR
|1,000
|$14.75
|$14,750
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
SPDN shares outstanding history
ROB Historical Stock Prices
MSGM Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.