10.2% of VIOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 0.29% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,698,309 worth of ABR, making it the #93 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $9.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/05/2024 William C. Green Director 5,269 $14.17 $74,662
05/22/2025 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 210,000 $9.25 $1,942,000
05/22/2025 Gianni Ottaviano EVP, Struc Fin Prod 4,527 $8.94 $40,476
05/22/2025 Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $8.47 $84,750

And Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH), the #125 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,184,541 worth of VSH, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VSH is detailed in the table below:

VSH — last trade: $14.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/10/2025 John Malvisi 8,929 $22.60 $201,795
05/13/2025 Michael Shamus O'sullivan EVP Chief Admin & LegalOfficer 2,500 $14.88 $37,212
05/12/2025 Peter Henrici EVP - Corporate Development 1,430 $14.71 $21,031
05/12/2025 Joel Smejkal President and CEO 10,000 $14.70 $146,958
05/13/2025 Roy Shoshani EVP, COO Semiconductors & CTO 10,000 $14.95 $149,525
05/12/2025 David McConnell EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $14.69 $29,380
05/12/2025 David L. Tomlinson SVP & Chief Accounting Officer 1,000 $14.40 $14,400
05/13/2025 Robert Barrett Hackett II SVP Global HR 1,000 $14.75 $14,750

