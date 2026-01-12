10.2% of MVPA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), which makes up 5.27% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,591,484 worth of UPS, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UPS:
UPS — last trade: $108.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2025
|Carol B. Tome
|Chief Executive Officer
|11,682
|$85.67
|$1,000,816
|07/31/2025
|William R. Johnson
|Director
|5,000
|$86.50
|$432,477
|08/22/2025
|Christiana Smith Shi
|Director
|500
|$88.17
|$44,084
