10.2% of MVPA Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), which makes up 5.27% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,591,484 worth of UPS, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UPS:

UPS — last trade: $108.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/01/2025 Carol B. Tome Chief Executive Officer 11,682 $85.67 $1,000,816
07/31/2025 William R. Johnson Director 5,000 $86.50 $432,477
08/22/2025 Christiana Smith Shi Director 500 $88.17 $44,084

