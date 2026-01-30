Markets
10.2% of IJS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

January 30, 2026 — 09:40 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), which makes up 0.63% of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $46,399,924 worth of LUMN, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN:

LUMN — last trade: $8.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2025 Kathleen E. Johnson President & CEO 135,870 $3.69 $501,781
08/15/2025 Christopher Stansbury EVP and CFO 82,000 $4.36 $357,753

And California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC), the #27 largest holding among components of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $40,312,778 worth of CRC, which represents approximately 0.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CRC is detailed in the table below:

CRC — last trade: $52.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/12/2025 William B. Roby Director 467 $47.62 $22,227
11/12/2025 Francisco Leon President and CEO 5,425 $47.71 $258,816

