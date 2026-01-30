10.2% of IJS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), which makes up 0.63% of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $46,399,924 worth of LUMN, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN:
LUMN — last trade: $8.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2025
|Kathleen E. Johnson
|President & CEO
|135,870
|$3.69
|$501,781
|08/15/2025
|Christopher Stansbury
|EVP and CFO
|82,000
|$4.36
|$357,753
And California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC), the #27 largest holding among components of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $40,312,778 worth of CRC, which represents approximately 0.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CRC is detailed in the table below:
CRC — last trade: $52.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2025
|William B. Roby
|Director
|467
|$47.62
|$22,227
|11/12/2025
|Francisco Leon
|President and CEO
|5,425
|$47.71
|$258,816
