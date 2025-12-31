10.2% of FBDC Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (FBDC) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 4.30% of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (FBDC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,682,352 worth of FSK, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:
FSK — last trade: $14.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2025
|Daniel Pietrzak
|President and CIO
|10,000
|$15.15
|$151,500
|11/11/2025
|Michael C. Forman
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$15.50
|$155,000
And Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN), the #19 largest holding among components of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (FBDC), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $503,401 worth of TRIN, which represents approximately 1.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TRIN is detailed in the table below:
TRIN — last trade: $15.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|Kyle Steven Brown
|CEO, President and CIO
|3,200
|$15.78
|$50,496
|09/03/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|1,000
|$16.15
|$16,146
|09/11/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|3,000
|$16.10
|$48,290
|09/12/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|1,000
|$16.08
|$16,080
|11/07/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|2,000
|$14.44
|$28,880
|11/07/2025
|Steve Louis Brown
|Executive Chairman
|6,100
|$14.41
|$87,930
|11/07/2025
|Kyle Steven Brown
|CEO, President and CIO
|6,920
|$14.44
|$99,925
|11/18/2025
|Steve Louis Brown
|Executive Chairman
|2,137
|$14.52
|$31,029
|11/19/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|1,500
|$14.44
|$21,655
|12/15/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|1,500
|$15.10
|$22,655
