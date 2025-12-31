Markets
FSK

10.2% of FBDC Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

December 31, 2025 — 09:51 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (FBDC) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 4.30% of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (FBDC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,682,352 worth of FSK, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:

FSK — last trade: $14.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/07/2025 Daniel Pietrzak President and CIO 10,000 $15.15 $151,500
11/11/2025 Michael C. Forman Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $15.50 $155,000

And Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN), the #19 largest holding among components of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (FBDC), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $503,401 worth of TRIN, which represents approximately 1.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TRIN is detailed in the table below:

TRIN — last trade: $15.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 3,200 $15.78 $50,496
09/03/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,000 $16.15 $16,146
09/11/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 3,000 $16.10 $48,290
09/12/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,000 $16.08 $16,080
11/07/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 2,000 $14.44 $28,880
11/07/2025 Steve Louis Brown Executive Chairman 6,100 $14.41 $87,930
11/07/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 6,920 $14.44 $99,925
11/18/2025 Steve Louis Brown Executive Chairman 2,137 $14.52 $31,029
11/19/2025 Ronald E. Estes 1,500 $14.44 $21,655
12/15/2025 Ronald E. Estes 1,500 $15.10 $22,655

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FXEN
 Illinois Tool Works shares outstanding history
 LNT Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FXEN-> Illinois Tool Works shares outstanding history-> LNT Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FSK
TRIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.