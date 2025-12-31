10.2% of FBDC Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (FBDC) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 4.30% of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (FBDC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,682,352 worth of FSK, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:

FSK — last trade: $14.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/07/2025 Daniel Pietrzak President and CIO 10,000 $15.15 $151,500 11/11/2025 Michael C. Forman Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $15.50 $155,000

And Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN), the #19 largest holding among components of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (FBDC), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $503,401 worth of TRIN, which represents approximately 1.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TRIN is detailed in the table below:

TRIN — last trade: $15.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 3,200 $15.78 $50,496 09/03/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,000 $16.15 $16,146 09/11/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 3,000 $16.10 $48,290 09/12/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,000 $16.08 $16,080 11/07/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 2,000 $14.44 $28,880 11/07/2025 Steve Louis Brown Executive Chairman 6,100 $14.41 $87,930 11/07/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 6,920 $14.44 $99,925 11/18/2025 Steve Louis Brown Executive Chairman 2,137 $14.52 $31,029 11/19/2025 Ronald E. Estes 1,500 $14.44 $21,655 12/15/2025 Ronald E. Estes 1,500 $15.10 $22,655

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FXEN

 Illinois Tool Works shares outstanding history

 LNT Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.