10.2% of BUZZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), which makes up 0.67% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $720,934 worth of MRVL, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRVL:

MRVL — last trade: $90.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/25/2025 Sandeep Bharathi President, Data Center Group 3,400 $78.03 $265,302 09/25/2025 Chris Koopmans President and COO 6,800 $78.03 $530,604 09/25/2025 Matthew J. Murphy Chairman of the Board and CEO 13,600 $77.09 $1,048,424 09/25/2025 Willem A. Meintjes Chief Financial Officer 3,400 $78.03 $265,302

