Markets
MRVL

10.2% of BUZZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

January 06, 2026 — 09:38 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), which makes up 0.67% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $720,934 worth of MRVL, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRVL:

MRVL — last trade: $90.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/25/2025 Sandeep Bharathi President, Data Center Group 3,400 $78.03 $265,302
09/25/2025 Chris Koopmans President and COO 6,800 $78.03 $530,604
09/25/2025 Matthew J. Murphy Chairman of the Board and CEO 13,600 $77.09 $1,048,424
09/25/2025 Willem A. Meintjes Chief Financial Officer 3,400 $78.03 $265,302

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding LSEQ
 Funds Holding DBEZ
 IMPR Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding LSEQ-> Funds Holding DBEZ-> IMPR Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.