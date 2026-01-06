10.2% of BUZZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), which makes up 0.67% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $720,934 worth of MRVL, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRVL:
MRVL — last trade: $90.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/25/2025
|Sandeep Bharathi
|President, Data Center Group
|3,400
|$78.03
|$265,302
|09/25/2025
|Chris Koopmans
|President and COO
|6,800
|$78.03
|$530,604
|09/25/2025
|Matthew J. Murphy
|Chairman of the Board and CEO
|13,600
|$77.09
|$1,048,424
|09/25/2025
|Willem A. Meintjes
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,400
|$78.03
|$265,302
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding LSEQ
Funds Holding DBEZ
IMPR Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.