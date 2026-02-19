Markets
BNGE

10.1% of BNGE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

February 19, 2026 — 09:46 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (Symbol: BNGE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), which makes up 5.03% of the First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (Symbol: BNGE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $313,215 worth of DIS, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DIS:

DIS — last trade: $107.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/12/2025 James P. Gorman Director 18,000 $111.89 $2,013,943
02/12/2026 Amy Chang Director 916 $107.85 $98,791

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling
 URZ Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of ALQA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling-> URZ Options Chain-> Institutional Holders of ALQA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BNGE
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.