10.1% of BNGE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (Symbol: BNGE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), which makes up 5.03% of the First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (Symbol: BNGE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $313,215 worth of DIS, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DIS:

DIS — last trade: $107.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/12/2025 James P. Gorman Director 18,000 $111.89 $2,013,943 02/12/2026 Amy Chang Director 916 $107.85 $98,791

