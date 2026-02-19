10.1% of BNGE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (Symbol: BNGE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), which makes up 5.03% of the First Trust S-Network Streaming & Gaming ETF (Symbol: BNGE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $313,215 worth of DIS, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DIS:
DIS — last trade: $107.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/12/2025
|James P. Gorman
|Director
|18,000
|$111.89
|$2,013,943
|02/12/2026
|Amy Chang
|Director
|916
|$107.85
|$98,791
