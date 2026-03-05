Markets
BCFN

10.1% of BCFN Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

March 05, 2026 — 10:34 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Baron Financials ETF (Symbol: BCFN) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings Comm (Symbol: ASIC), which makes up 0.61% of the Baron Financials ETF (Symbol: BCFN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $294,706 worth of ASIC, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ASIC:

ASIC — last trade: $22.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/26/2025 Stuart J. Zimmer Director 9,920 $19.45 $192,902
09/30/2025 Stuart J. Zimmer Director 11,130 $19.41 $216,089
10/27/2025 Justin G. Cohen Chief Executive Officer 5,200 $19.41 $100,938

