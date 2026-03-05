10.1% of BCFN Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Baron Financials ETF (Symbol: BCFN) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings Comm (Symbol: ASIC), which makes up 0.61% of the Baron Financials ETF (Symbol: BCFN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $294,706 worth of ASIC, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ASIC:
ASIC — last trade: $22.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/26/2025
|Stuart J. Zimmer
|Director
|9,920
|$19.45
|$192,902
|09/30/2025
|Stuart J. Zimmer
|Director
|11,130
|$19.41
|$216,089
|10/27/2025
|Justin G. Cohen
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,200
|$19.41
|$100,938
