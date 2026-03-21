$1,000 in the VTI ETF Could Turn Into $1.39 Million. Here's the Math.

Key Points

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds more than 3,500 stocks.

If it can duplicate its returns over the last decade, the VTI ETF provides a path to greater wealth.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ›

One of the most important lessons of investing is to spread the wealth around. While it's fun to choose individual winners like Nvidia or Palantir Technologies and see your nest egg climb, it's even more important to create a diversified portfolio so you can spread your investments across sectors and geographies, helping you reduce your risk should tragedy strike any single investment or industry.

Broad market exchange-traded funds are ideal vehicles for this task. These passively managed funds cover hundreds -- or in some cases, thousands -- of stocks. And they often have extremely low expense ratios, making them ideal for a set-it-and-forget-it strategy.

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One of my favorite picks in this arena is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI), which tracks the entire U.S. stock market and has an expense ratio of just 0.03%, or $3 annually on a $10,000 investment.

If you can pool together $1,000 and add $200 a month on an ongoing basis, the VTI ETF could be your ticket to wealth. Because after 30 years of consistent accumulation and reinvestment, your $1,000 could turn into a nest egg of nearly $1.4 million. Here's how you get there.

A look at the VTI ETF

First, let's take a closer look at the VTI. This fund tracks the CRSP US Total Market Index, which measures the performance of U.S. companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq, and other smaller exchanges. It's designed to measure nearly 100% of the investible market.

That means you get access to thousands of stocks, from large caps to those with micro capitalizations. The VTI ETF includes just over 3,500 stocks on a market-cap weighted basis. Essentially, the bigger the company, the greater its weighting in the ETF.

VTI top holdings

Stock Weighting Nvidia 6.18% Apple 5.89% Microsoft 4.41% Amazon 3.05% Alphabet Class A shares 2.74% Broadcom 2.28% Alphabet Class C shares 2.16% Meta Platforms 2.13% Tesla 1.72% Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares 1.37%

The road to $1.39 million

VTI can make you a millionaire, but it takes time, consistency, and patience. The stock market will always have dips and recoveries, but you need to keep putting money in on a regular basis, even when the market is down. So far this year, the VTI ETF has a gain of just 1%, but if you look at the larger view, its growth in the last 10 years provided an average annual gain of 15%.

Now let's assume that you are adding just $200 per month into the VTI after your initial investment of $1,000. If the VTI duplicates its 10-year performance, your nest egg grows to $58,100 in a decade. After 20 years, you're up to just over $300,000. And in 30 years, you have a whopping $1.39 million.

If you're looking to keep your investments straightforward, the VTI ETF is about as simple as it gets. With its low expense ratio and diversification across a wide range of sectors and market sizes, it provides exposure to the full U.S. stock market -- and a proven way to push your portfolio to over $1 million without breaking your budget.

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Patrick Sanders has positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.