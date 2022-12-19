1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

Monday, after the market close, shares of IceCure Medical ICCM surged by as much as 1,000% before pulling back. The Israel-based medical device maker aims to provide patients with treatment for cancerous tumors, and it looks like they are doing just that. Late Monday, the company announced successful studies pertaining to its kidney tumor treatment at a Urological Association conference in Israel. The stock is up more than 650% at the time of this writing.

What is Prosense? IceCure’s Prosense is a minimally invasive medical device that seeks to destroy tumors by freezing them in a process called cryoablation.

Who does Prosense help? The technology is looking to treat patients with small renal masses who cannot be offered kidney-preserving surgery.

What were the results of the study? Prosense, which is already approved in the U.S., and many other countries, was proven safe and effective in a study with 115 patients.

Why is the data so important? In the past twenty years, kidney tumor incidences have been increasing in the United States and abroad. According to the American Cancer Society, each year, there are 79,000 new cases of kidney cancer which leads to 14,000 deaths, on average.

Why is the stock up so much? With this data release, IceCure proves that it can treat cancerous tumors safely and effectively. The jolt of positive news coupled with the fact that ICCM is a micro-cap sent shares flying violently higher. Before the price spike, ICCM had a market cap of just $35 million. Also, expectations have been low, likely catching the market off guard. ICCM debuted in late 2021 with a double-digit share price and has fallen as low as $0.75 today before ripping higher to over $6 in after-hours trading.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pictured: ICCM has been an underperformer, thus far. Today's blockbuster news is likely to change that.

What now? Microcap biotech stocks tend to be very volatile in nature. While it can be easy to get caught up in the fear of missing out, it can be extremely perilous to trade this type of move with any meaningful position size. Though current investors were rewarded handsomely, it rarely pays to chase. Nevertheless, the news is a win for humanity, the healthcare sector, and the stock. Investors should now have the little-known name on their radar and wait for the stock to absorb the news over the coming weeks and months. As more analysts begin to cover the stock, consensus estimates, and liquidity should rise.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.