$100 Million Exit: Why One Fund Walked Away From a Chinese E-Commerce Stock Up 24%

Key Points

Polaris Capital Management exited its entire Vipshop position, reducing holdings by 5,068,000 shares in the fourth quarter.

The estimated transaction value was $99.54 million based on quarter-end prices.

The position comprised 6.54% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter, underscoring the trade’s significance amid broader fund downsizing.

On January 29, Polaris Capital Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out its entire Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) position, reducing its stake by 5.07 million shares in an estimated $99.54 million trade based on quarterly average pricing. Vipshop Holdings Limited is a major Chinese e-commerce retailer specializing in branded discount sales for value-focused consumers.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 29, Polaris Capital Management sold its entire stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), a reduction of 5.07 million shares. The estimated transaction value was $99.54 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter.

What else to know

Polaris’ Vipshop stake previously represented 6.5% of fund AUM in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:BPOP: $84.96 million (7.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:JAZZ: $73.52 million (6.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LIN: $57.09 million (4.7% of AUM)

NYSE:SW: $55.98 million (4.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:UTHR: $50.50 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of January 28, Vipshop shares were priced at $17.67, up 23.7% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 8.74 percentage points. Meanwhile, the fund’s overall reportable AUM stood at $1.21 billion across 89 positions as of December 31.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of 1/28/26) $17.67 Market Capitalization $8.91 billion Revenue (TTM) $15.35 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.02 billion

Company snapshot

VIPS offers a wide range of products including apparel, cosmetics, shoes, bags, home furnishings, electronics, and food through online platforms such as vip.com and vipshop.com.

The company operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce model, generating revenue primarily from merchandise sales and value-added services such as warehousing, logistics, and supply chain solutions.

It targets consumers in China seeking branded products at discounted prices, with a focus on value-conscious shoppers and brand-oriented customers.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading Chinese e-commerce retailer specializing in branded discount sales, leveraging a large customer base and extensive logistics capabilities. Vipshop’s competitive edge lies in its strong brand partnerships and efficient supply chain, positioning it as a key player in China’s specialty retail sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Portfolio exits matter most when they coincide with strength, not stress. Selling into a year of double-digit gains suggests a deliberate reallocation decision rather than a forced reaction, and that is what stands out here for long-term investors watching capital discipline.



Vipshop’s fundamentals have stabilized. In the most recent quarter, revenue rose 3.4% year over year to $3 billion, gross merchandise value climbed 7.5%, and net income attributable to shareholders increased nearly 17%. The business remains highly cash generative, finishing the quarter with $4.3 billion in cash and short-term investments combined. Operationally, this is not a company in retreat.



That context makes the full exit notable. Vipshop had been a meaningful position, accounting for roughly 6.5% of assets previously, and the fund now holds zero exposure. Meanwhile, remaining top holdings tilt toward U.S.-listed banks, healthcare, and industrial names, signaling a possible preference for geographic simplicity and earnings visibility. Ultimately, the takeaway is not necessarily that Vipshop is broken; it could also be that conviction around China consumer exposure might remain fragile even when results improve.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends United Therapeutics. The Motley Fool recommends Linde. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

