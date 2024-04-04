100%+ Gainers: This Month’s 3 Biggest Crypto Movers

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The first month of spring brought new achievements for well-known cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) broke the record for the all-time high price (ATH), and the top coins showed growth in capitalization. However, the biggest crypto movers this month were young coins that managed to ride the wave of the 2024 bull market hype.

Core (CORE-USD)

Source: WHYFRAME/ShutterStock.com

March 2024 was a stellar time for Core (CORE-USD), which managed not only to cross the $0.7 mark but also to walk above $2. At a time when other cryptocurrencies experienced a recession, the token increased its capitalization and price. It doubled the March investment so quickly that on April 2, it was above $4. The biggest crypto movers this month are watching in awe as it has soared by 288% over the past 30 days.

Core’s strong fundamentals contributed to its gains during the period of volatility. The project has launched the coreBTC initiative, which allows connecting Bitcoin (BTC-USD) to the Core chain. As BTC transactions are currently experiencing a boom, investors quickly recognized and funded the platform. The Core chain can combine the reassuring reliability of Bitcoin with the mobility benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Prices are rising based on positive expectations, and the project has reasons to continue its upward trend. The introduction of non-custodial bitcoin staking follows the coreBTC initiative. When this feature is integrated, investors will have a tool for passive wealth multiplication, and the platform will experience an increase in the total blocked value (TVL). In turn, this will contribute to the dominance of demand for CORE oversupply and the digital asset’s price growth.

This first-level blockchain protocol is approaching its development strategically and has plans to expand in several directions. An incentive program for the BTCfi ecosystem and the use of a unique consensus mechanism (“Satoshi Plus”) are the tip of the iceberg. Increasing the utility of the Core network can establish the project among the top crypto ecosystems.

Jupiter (JUP-USD)

Source: Chinnapong/Shutterstock.com

The latest bull market has raised a large number of Solana (SOL-USD) tokens, and Jupiter (JUP-USD) is one of them. The token appeared on the radar of crypto enthusiasts only in 2024, but the project has a three-year history in the blockchain sphere, as it started as a token exchange aggregator. Now, the project is aimed at solving the problems usually associated with DEX.

A lot of time can pass between the initiation of a transaction and its execution on decentralized platforms, and traders never tire of complaining about the associated losses. Jupiter can change this situation and provide favorable conditions for users thanks to its work on the slippage problem. The platform uses Keeper nodes to execute orders. Thus, the agreed price remains unchanged.

Traders also appreciate the cost-effectiveness of using Jupiter, as it only charges a commission for regular automated market maker (AMM) transactions. With this attractive solution, the platform managed to quickly build up a client base of large traders.

These advantages led to an increase in the use of JUP, with daily trading levels exceeding $200 million over the past month. In 30 days, the token raised its market capitalization from $800 million to $2 billion and moved to the 57th position in the ranking by this indicator. At the beginning of the year, it was possible to buy this coin for $0.5, but the stunning jumps in mid- and late March brought it to $1.5. As one of the biggest crypto movers this month, JUP has gained 169% over the past 30 days and performed exceptionally well in the spring crypto rally.

Dogwifhat (WIF-USD)

Source: Ewa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Dogwifhat (WIF-USD) is rising in popularity on the Internet due to frequent mentions on social media and active community participation. The meme coin with the image of a shiba-inu puppy in a pink cap won the hearts of crypto enthusiasts. And the lack of utility did not prevent the token from becoming one of the most effective in 2024.

There are moments in the history of WIF’s market cap growth that can be described as a miracle. These include the initial surge in early 2024, when the project went from $0 to $100 million in a matter of hours. Also, the period since the end of February is fabulous, as the daily trading volume of the young cryptocurrency could exceed $1 billion. Against the backdrop of such excitement, crypto enthusiasts in mid-March funded a campaign to project a dog’s hat on the Sphere in Las Vegas. The result exceeded expectations and even those who had never bought cryptocurrency started talking about the meme coin.

This SPL token does not offer complicated staking schemes or burning mechanisms, but Dogwifhat wins over the audience with its clarity and transparency. The ecosystems of the biggest crypto movers this month are mostly filled with utility functions, but often cannot keep up with the growth rate of WIF. Uniqueness and identity led the coin to a price level of $3.68 and a monthly growth rate of 167%.

On the date of publication, Julia Magas did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Julia Magas is a writer who covers the latest trends in finance and technology. Her work is published in a number of financial media outlets such as Nasdaq, Cointelegraph, Investing, SeekingAlpha, FXEmpire, and Beincrypto. She primarily covers cryptocurrency and blockchain technology with a focus on market performance, innovations and trends.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 100%+ Gainers: This Month’s 3 Biggest Crypto Movers appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.