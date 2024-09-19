100 Fastest Growing RIAs – 2024 Study

As financial technology speeds up connections, expands geographical reach and increases access to financial tools, registered investment advisors (RIAs) must innovate and act quickly to attract clients and manage growing assets. The field is becoming more competitive than ever, with the number of RIAs serving. clients in the U.S. steadily rising. In August 2024, the total count of SEC-registered RIAs rose to 15,860 – an increase of 374 compared year over year.

Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset ranked the 100 fastest-growing RIAs in the past year, focusing on growth rates over one and three years in client accounts and total regulatory assets under management (AUM). Almost 2,000 firms met the initial qualifications: offering financial planning services, being based in the U.S., having at least $500 million in AUM and no disclosures on the firm's ADV. Further, firms involved in recent mergers or acquisitions were excluded to highlight organic growth.

Key Findings

Provenance Wealth Advisors is the fastest growing RIA. This Fort Lauderdale-based RIA had the most growth in the number of client accounts over the last year, going from 108 in 2023 to 2,046 in 2024, or a 1,794.4% increase. In the same timeframe, AUM jumped 320% from $623 million to about $2.616 billion.

This RIA saw over 2,000% growth in the number of client accounts managed over three years. Since 2021, Oakridge Management Group, LLC, based out of Darien, CT, has gone from 5 client accounts to 111, a 2,120.0% increase. The firm ranked second for fastest-growing RIAs overall.

Since 2021, Oakridge Management Group, LLC, based out of Darien, CT, has gone from 5 client accounts to 111, a 2,120.0% increase. The firm ranked second for fastest-growing RIAs overall. Since 2021, AUM grew by over 3,000% at this North Carolina RIA. Spread across 394 client accounts, regulatory AUM now totals about $4.429 billion at Veratis Advisors, Inc. Three years ago, the regulatory AUM totaled just a fraction of that at $136 million across 261 accounts. This helped Veratis Advisors earn the title of third fastest-growing RIA in 2024.

Spread across 394 client accounts, regulatory AUM now totals about $4.429 billion at Veratis Advisors, Inc. Three years ago, the regulatory AUM totaled just a fraction of that at $136 million across 261 accounts. This helped Veratis Advisors earn the title of third fastest-growing RIA in 2024. Assets under management at Mayflower Advisors grew most over the last year. Based out of Boston, MA, Mayflower Advisors saw their regulatory AUM grow 355.9% in just one year, compared to a 2.2% growth in the number of clients over the same time. The firm went from $1.028 billion in AUM in 2023 to about $4.689 billion by summer 2024, making it the fourth fastest-growing RIA.

Top 20 Fastest Growing RIAs

PROVENANCE WEALTH ADVISORS

Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Number of client accounts in 2024: 2046

Number of client accounts in 2023: 108

Number of client accounts in 2021: 98

One-year change in client accounts: 1794.4%

Three-year change in client accounts: 1987.8%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $2,615,605,368

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $623,232,415

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $549,232,181

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 319.7%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 376.2%

OAKRIDGE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC

Location: DARIEN, CT

Number of client accounts in 2024: 111

Number of client accounts in 2023: 64

Number of client accounts in 2021: 5

One-year change in client accounts: 73.4%

Three-year change in client accounts: 2120.0%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $1,085,752,280

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $597,716,416

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $450,000,000

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 81.7%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 141.3%

VERATIS ADVISORS, INC.

Location: CARY, NC

Number of client accounts in 2024: 394

Number of client accounts in 2023: 437

Number of client accounts in 2021: 261

One-year change in client accounts: -9.8%

Three-year change in client accounts: 51.0%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $4,429,232,164

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $3,681,294,980

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $136,088,263

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 20.3%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 3154.7%

MAYFLOWER ADVISORS

Location: BOSTON, MA

Number of client accounts in 2024: 2361

Number of client accounts in 2023: 2311

Number of client accounts in 2021: 1802

One-year change in client accounts: 2.2%

Three-year change in client accounts: 31.0%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $4,688,875,503

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $1,028,571,872

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $901,624,478

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 355.9%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 420.0%

PGI WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Location: MILTON, GA

Number of client accounts in 2024: 1636

Number of client accounts in 2023: 897

Number of client accounts in 2021: 640

One-year change in client accounts: 82.4%

Three-year change in client accounts: 155.6%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $934,436,331

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $257,501,591

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $220,645,644

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 262.9%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 323.5%

TALON PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC

Location: THE VILLAGES, FL

Number of client accounts in 2024: 8813

Number of client accounts in 2023: 4058

Number of client accounts in 2021: 586

One-year change in client accounts: 117.2%

Three-year change in client accounts: 1403.9%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $843,286,851

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $826,440,898

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $164,921,408

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 2.0%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 411.3%

BOS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC

Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL

Number of client accounts in 2024: 1061

Number of client accounts in 2023: 884

Number of client accounts in 2021: 81

One-year change in client accounts: 20.0%

Three-year change in client accounts: 1209.9%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $747,304,266

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $635,702,210

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $109,557,109

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 17.6%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 582.1%

CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC

Location: SCHAUMBURG, IL

Number of client accounts in 2024: 423554

Number of client accounts in 2023: 176986

Number of client accounts in 2021: 129758

One-year change in client accounts: 139.3%

Three-year change in client accounts: 226.4%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $104,469,000,000

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $33,356,369,941

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $28,325,892,693

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 213.2%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 268.8%

HAYS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC

Location: EDINA, MN

Number of client accounts in 2024: 378

Number of client accounts in 2023: 496

Number of client accounts in 2021: 50

One-year change in client accounts: -23.8%

Three-year change in client accounts: 656.0%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $5,098,398,433

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $3,155,995,471

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $433,809,797

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 61.5%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 1075.3%

ODEON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC

Location: NEW YORK, NY

Number of client accounts in 2024: 27

Number of client accounts in 2023: 8

Number of client accounts in 2021: 14

One-year change in client accounts: 237.5%

Three-year change in client accounts: 92.9%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $613,501,049

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $459,155,296

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $35,121,448

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 33.6%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 1646.8%

STRATEGIC WEALTH INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC

Location: LOUISVILLE, KY

Number of client accounts in 2024: 22,963

Number of client accounts in 2023: 5,393

Number of client accounts in 2021: 2,401

One-year change in client accounts: 325.8%

Three-year change in client accounts: 856.4%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $900,767,493

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $627,838,627

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $222,436,400

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 43.5%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 305.0%

WEDMONT PRIVATE CAPITAL

Location: WEST CHESTER, PA

Number of client accounts in 2024: 1,505

Number of client accounts in 2023: 1,105

Number of client accounts in 2021: 240

One-year change in client accounts: 36.2%

Three-year change in client accounts: 527.1%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $1,577,291,043

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $1,022,151,670

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $140,051,863

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 54.3%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 1026.2%

GUARDIAN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC

Location: RALEIGH, NC

Number of client accounts in 2024: 3,670

Number of client accounts in 2023: 3,119

Number of client accounts in 2021: 474

One-year change in client accounts: 17.7%

Three-year change in client accounts: 674.3%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $1,660,902,219

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $1,350,674,710

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $149,446,666

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 23.0%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 1011.4%

THE FIDUCIARY ALLIANCE

Location: GREENVILLE, SC

Number of client accounts in 2024: 16,591

Number of client accounts in 2023: 11,514

Number of client accounts in 2021: 1,567

One-year change in client accounts: 44.1%

Three-year change in client accounts: 958.8%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $1,227,969,964

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $864,798,884

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $301,900,093

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 42.0%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 306.7%

TD PRIVATE CLIENT WEALTH LLC

Location: NEW YORK, NY

Number of client accounts in 2024: 16,422

Number of client accounts in 2023: 7,606

Number of client accounts in 2021: 3,895

One-year change in client accounts: 115.9%

Three-year change in client accounts: 321.6%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $12,264,854,463

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $4,662,280,213

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $4,801,858,908

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 163.1%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 155.4%

THIRD LAKE PARTNERS, LLC

Location: TAMPA, FL

Number of client accounts in 2024: 52

Number of client accounts in 2023: 44

Number of client accounts in 2021: 13

One-year change in client accounts: 18.2%

Three-year change in client accounts: 300.0%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $3,185,787,024

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $2,167,397,704

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $257,971,516

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 47.0%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 1134.9%

GEOMETRIC WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC

Location: U.S.

Number of client accounts in 2024: 1,650

Number of client accounts in 2023: 181

Number of client accounts in 2021: 1,025

One-year change in client accounts: 811.6%

Three-year change in client accounts: 61.0%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $843,677,000

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $587,445,000

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $409,951,000

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 43.6%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 105.8%

HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Location: BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI

Number of client accounts in 2024: 342

Number of client accounts in 2023: 257

Number of client accounts in 2021: 126

One-year change in client accounts: 33.1%

Three-year change in client accounts: 171.4%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $562,506,200

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $197,278,814

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $200,889,126

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 185.1%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 180.0%

FIFTH AVENUE FAMILY OFFICE

Location: NAPLES, FL

Number of client accounts in 2024: 95

Number of client accounts in 2023: 104

Number of client accounts in 2021: 152

One-year change in client accounts: -8.7%

Three-year change in client accounts: -37.5%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $633,393,801

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $190,674,421

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $296,237,898

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 232.2%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 113.8%

PALLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC

Location: BRAINTREE, MA

Number of client accounts in 2024: 3,566

Number of client accounts in 2023: 2,675

Number of client accounts in 2021: 585

One-year change in client accounts: 33.3%

Three-year change in client accounts: 509.6%

Regulatory AUM, 2024: $2,965,232,525

Regulatory AUM, 2023: $1,539,021,289

Regulatory AUM, 2021: $720,074,640

One-year change in regulatory AUM: 92.7%

Three-year change in regulatory AUM: 311.8%

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset considered U.S.-based investment advisors registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) that have at least $500 million in AUM, offer financial planning services and have no disclosures on their record. While we filtered RIAs based on whether they offer financial planning, some firms may primarily market their services to financial advisors and other businesses. Firms that underwent a merger or acquisition in the last five years were excluded from consideration.

Qualifying firms that fit those qualifications were ranked by the following metrics:

One-year percentage change in number of client accounts. Data comes from the SEC and is for August 2024 and August 2023.

Data comes from the SEC and is for August 2024 and August 2023. Three-year percentage change in number of client accounts. Data comes from the SEC and is for August 2024 and August 2021.

Data comes from the SEC and is for August 2024 and August 2021. One-year percentage change in assets under management. Data comes from the SEC and is for August 2024 and August 2023.

Data comes from the SEC and is for August 2024 and August 2023. Three-year percentage change in assets under management. Data comes from the SEC and is for August 2024 and August 2023.

