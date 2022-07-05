Markets
10.7% of BUZZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), which makes up 0.93% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $600,831 worth of PYPL, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PYPL:

PYPL — last trade: $71.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/08/2022 David W. Dorman Director 8,400 $119.33 $1,002,372
02/03/2022 Daniel H. Schulman President and CEO 7,994 $124.57 $995,842
02/04/2022 Frank D. Yeary Director 4,000 $124.85 $499,400
02/18/2022 Frank D. Yeary Director 4,500 $103.96 $467,834
05/04/2022 Enrique Lores Director 1,100 $88.13 $96,947
05/06/2022 Mark Britto EVP, Chief Product Officer 7,370 $81.04 $597,229

