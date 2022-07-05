10.7% of BUZZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), which makes up 0.93% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $600,831 worth of PYPL, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PYPL:
PYPL — last trade: $71.40 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/08/2022
|David W. Dorman
|Director
|8,400
|$119.33
|$1,002,372
|02/03/2022
|Daniel H. Schulman
|President and CEO
|7,994
|$124.57
|$995,842
|02/04/2022
|Frank D. Yeary
|Director
|4,000
|$124.85
|$499,400
|02/18/2022
|Frank D. Yeary
|Director
|4,500
|$103.96
|$467,834
|05/04/2022
|Enrique Lores
|Director
|1,100
|$88.13
|$96,947
|05/06/2022
|Mark Britto
|EVP, Chief Product Officer
|7,370
|$81.04
|$597,229
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.