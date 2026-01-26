Markets

The 10-Year Yield Just Hit This Level for the First Time in 4 Months; Here's What It Means for Future Returns

January 26, 2026 — 02:20 am EST

Key Points

  • The 10-year Treasury yield had been trading in a tight range over the past month and a half.

  • Tense geopolitical relations over Greenland have helped send long-term yields sharply higher.

  • Are yields likely to keep moving higher, or is there a potential buying opportunity here?

Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields have been stuck in a fairly tight range for several weeks. Bouncing pretty narrowly between the 4.1% and 4.2% levels, they haven't gotten a great deal of interest as a safe haven play in the way gold has, but they also haven't sold off as stocks hover near all-time highs.

This past week, however, the 10-year yield finally had its breakout.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield chart.

Source: TradingView.

Within a couple of trading days, it moved sharply from around 4.15% to a high of 4.31%. That's the highest it's been since August 2025.

The clear catalyst here is geopolitics. Every time President Trump talks about acquiring Greenland, it threatens to shake up relationships with the United States' allies in NATO. In the latest round of rhetoric, Trump has threatened to increase tariffs on multiple European nations, while those countries reconsider trade relationships and dollar-denominated asset exposure.

On one side, higher tariffs generally lead to higher inflation rates. Higher inflation can lead to higher interest rates. This is part of the response we're seeing here.

Stack of bills with sign that says

Image source: Getty Images.

On the other side, if foreign nations consider dumping some of their U.S. asset holdings, such as Treasuries, a flood of supply could hit the market that forces interest rates higher to entice buyers.

In both cases, higher interest rates are a natural response to what we've seen on the political front over the past several days.

As has been the case with tariff talk for a while, threats have usually been short-lived and de-escalated fairly quickly. As that happens, yields could drift lower. That makes U.S. Treasuries a potentially good short-term buy. Although, with the number of moving parts involved, the better bet might be to expect more bond market volatility ahead.

