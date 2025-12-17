10 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2025

The stock market looks poised for another double-digit percentage gain in 2025, with the S&P 500 index posting a YTD gain of 16.81% as of Dec. 5. But that’s just the average return of an index of 500 stocks. In the midst of this overall bullish year, numerous stocks have actually suffered significant declines, including some that are household names.

Based on year-to-date returns through late November 2025, according to StatMuse, Reuters and Seeking Alpha, these are the 10 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2025.

1. Fiserv (FISV)

Down: approximately 70%

Through March 2025 — when its share price peaked at $238.59, per Yahoo Finance — fintech firm Fiserv was nothing short of a Wall Street darling. But as of Dec. 5, the stock sits as the worst performer in the entire S&P 500. According to Reuters, a number of factors contributed to decimate the stock, including a dramatic cut to the company’s full-year revenue forecast and slowing growth in its merchant-services segment, including its Clover program.

2. The Trade Desk (TTD)

Down: approximately 67%

Digital advertising may be the future, but for investors in ad-tech company The Trade Desk, that future now seems farther away. The company, which used to be seen as having wide-moat status, has seen dramatically decreased revenues due in large part to competition from big names like Amazon, per Seeking Alpha. Many investors see the stock as overvalued even at current levels due to decreased future earnings.

3. Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Down: approximately 57%

The crash of Deckers Outdoor in 2025 is another reminder that even the most popular and well-liked names can suffer slowing growth and outsized expectations. While some investors might not know the name Deckers Outdoor, two of its most well-known brands — UGG and Hoka footwear — have been social media darlings for years. Yahoo! Finance, however, reported that slowing growth expectations and pressure on discretionary consumer spending are hurting the parent company.

4. Gartner (IT)

Down: approximately 52%

Gartner is not as well-known as some of the other names on this list, but the research and consulting firm is an absolute powerhouse in its industry, sporting a $17 billion valuation, per Yahoo Finance. The pressure on the stock, at least for now, appears to be cyclical in nature, as companies tend to scale back spending on advisory services during periods of economic uncertainty.

5. Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Down: approximately 52%

Lululemon was one of the pioneers of so-called “athleisure,” which blurred the line between gym wear and fashion. For years, customers have raved about the brand, but the stock has fallen on hard times in recent months. After peaking at over $423 in Jan. 2025, shares now sit closer to $190, per Yahoo! Finance. In spite of its powerful name brand, same-store sales and revenue are falling, as consumers are pinched and market trends appear to be changing, according to Seeking Alpha.

6. Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Down: approximately 50%

Molina Healthcare shares have lost half their value in 2025 for a common, age-old reason – higher costs are leading to slashed profit forecasts and earnings estimates. The uncertainty around Affordable Care Act costs and Medicaid reimbursement rates have pushed away many investors, per Reuters.

7. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

Down: approximately 45%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities suffered the double-whammy of lowered earnings guidance and a significant dividend cut, so perhaps it’s no surprise that its stock has suffered mightily in 2025. The combination of higher interest rates, tight credit conditions and shifting demand in the life sciences real estate sector have all weighed heavily on the stock and they may persist for some time.

8. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Down: approximately 43%

From 2018 to 2024, Chipotle Mexican Grill was on fire, with its share price rising by more than 10-fold, per Yahoo Finance. But since its 2024 peak, the stock price of the fast-casual restaurant has fallen like a rock. Another former Wall Street darling, Chipotle is suffering from a combination of rising labor and food costs and consumers pulling back from spending on dining out as budgets tighten. Investors are now caught in a tug-of-war as to whether the chain can make a comeback or whether future growth prospects are hampered.

9. FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

Down: approximately 42%

FactSet is a financial data and research firm. According to Baron Growth Fund’s Q3 2025 shareholder letter, the stock is down in 2025 for a number of reasons, including industry-wide concerns about AI, cautious commentary from peers and uncertainty regarding a CEO transition. The company did also miss earnings projections in Q3, per Yahoo! Finance.

10. Charter Communications (CHTR)

Down: approximately 42%

Charter Communications has had a rough 2025, but that’s just a continuation of a long-term downtrend in the stock. Ever since its shares topped out at over $825 in 2021, shares have done little but decline in value, according to Yahoo Finance. The company continues to lose internet and broadband subscribers, primarily due to increased competition, as reported by StockStory.

