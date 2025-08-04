10 Ways To Boost Your Net Worth in 12 Months

If you had precisely one year — now through late summer 2026 — to boost your net worth, which strategic money moves could you make that are reasonably within your reach?

GOBankingRates spoke to three financial professionals about the 10 best ways to boost your net worth within a one-year timeframe. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get your financial picture back on track.

Pay Off Debt

If you have any debt, use the next 12 months to focus on decreasing your balance or paying it in full.

Bobbi Rebell, personal finance expert at CardRates.com, uses the example of making the choice between paying off consumer debt or investing in the stock market. Rebell said investors may be able to get a return of 8% or more, but those paying off high-interest debt (think 20% or higher) ultimately free up more cash in the future to better invest and grow their net worth.

According to Rebell, it pays to think about getting rid of the negative return on debt.

Build a Realistic Budget

Maybe you have a budget that you made a long time ago when you were single — and now you’re married. Or you might have a budget, but it’s too strict and doesn’t allow for much financial wiggle room.

Rather than stick to a restrictive or outdated budget, Rod Griffin, senior director of public education and advocacy at Experian, recommends building a budget that works for your life. This budget should give you control, reflect your financial capabilities and priorities and help you stay on track.

Clearly Understand How You Spend Money

Where is your money going every month? Your newly revised budget will help you better understand the money coming in and out as well as where you reduce expenses or cut back altogether.

Build an Emergency Fund

Don’t already have an emergency fund? Start setting aside three to six months’ worth of expenses as a financial safety net to cover the unexpected, like sudden job loss or a medical bill.

Keep Your Cash in a High-Yield Savings Account

As you’re building an emergency fund, Tim Newell, CEO and founder at climate-friendly banking app GreenFi, recommends keeping this money in a high-yield savings account. The same goes for any short-term savings you may have.

Why? Newell said keeping this money in a traditional big bank account means you’re losing purchasing power every day. “Right now, you should be looking for accounts paying at least 3% APY. This helps you create a stronger base from which all other wealth-building moves can be launched.”

Maximize Employer-Sponsored Benefits

Does your employer match up to a certain percentage on your 401(k) or offer other ways to build wealth like opening a health savings account (HSA)?

Don’t leave opportunities for free money on the table. By investing in yourself, Griffin said you’ll build long-term financial stability and protect your growing net worth over time.

Ask For a Raise

“Many of us forget that our best asset for much of our working lives is our own earning capacity,” Rebell said. “For that reason, something as straightforward as earning more by asking for and getting a raise, will free up more cash to save and invest, and in turn raise our net worth.”

Downsize Major Expenses

Admittedly, this is one of the tougher approaches to boosting one’s net worth. If you can, Rebell recommends downsizing major expenses for the next 12 months. You might sell your car and use public transit or bike/walk on your commute, rent out a spare room in your home or move to a more affordable city or suburb.

Just don’t spend the difference if you decide to downsize on this level. Keep the money saved and invested instead.

Automate Your Investments

There’s no perfect time to start investing or a “right” dollar amount to begin. The best approach, Newell said, is to automate your investments, even those in small increments.

Newell recommends setting up an automatic transfer of $25 or $50 a week into a diversified, low-cost investment account. “This strategy removes emotion and friction, turning wealth creation into a background habit. You’ll be amazed at how quickly your net worth grows when you put it on autopilot.”

Choose a Side Hustle That Aligns With Your Interests

Not all side gigs make sense for your current financial situation or are a fit for your skill set. (If you don’t like to write, for example, you probably wouldn’t pursue freelance writing.)

Instead of picking a gig simply because it’s extra money, Newell said to look for opportunities that align with your values and passions.

“Whether it’s monetizing a skill, contributing to a cause, serving your community or turning a hobby into a small venture, earning with purpose transforms the process of building wealth from a chore into a fulfilling journey,” he said. “When your financial efforts resonate with what you care about, your motivation soars, leading to more sustainable and satisfying growth.”

