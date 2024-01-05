10 Used Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024

In general, used cars are more reliable than ever, according to a new study from J.D. Power. The J.D. Power 2023 Vehicle Dependability Study revealed that owners reported an average of just 186 problems per 100 vehicles, down from 192 in 2022.

However, the study covers 2020 models within the first three years of ownership. These vehicles were manufactured pre-pandemic, before supply chain issues, labor shortages and plant shutdowns may have introduced problems to assembly lines. J.D. Power noted that 2022 vehicles, manufactured at the height of the pandemic and the months following, may show more problems than older models when they are assessed next year.

The study also found that luxury vehicles tend to have more problems than other cars, averaging 205 problems per 100 vehicles for 2020 models. The reason is that luxury manufacturers often roll out new tech first. By the time technology reaches mainstream cars, any bugs have likely been fixed.

Whether you’re seeking a luxury vehicle or a mainstream brand, you can often save money buying a car that’s just three years old, while minimizing the problems you might face with older vehicles approaching 100,000 miles or more. New cars depreciate in value by 40-50% in the first three years of ownership, according to RealCarTips.com. You may even be able to afford the luxury vehicle of your dreams if you are willing to buy a pre-owned model.

Keep in mind that loans for used cars often have higher interest rates if you need to finance the purchase. If you can, save up money to pay cash, or at least pay a larger down payment, to reduce loan costs.

RealCarTips.com also recommended purchasing an extended warranty for a three-year old vehicle. Most warranties cost between $1,000 and $2,000 according to the website, and can save you thousands if you keep the car for several years.

Finally, you can save money by purchasing a used vehicle that has high dependability ratings, further reducing the odds that you’ll need to pay for costly repairs.

With this in mind, let’s look at some cars you might want to avoid if you are buying a used vehicle in 2024, based on the J.D. Power survey and the number of problems reported with these brands.

1. Land Rover

With 273 problems reported for every 100 vehicles, the Land Rover brand has a less-than-stellar reputation for reliability based on J.D. Power reporting. Likewise, Consumer Reports rated the Land Rover 17th out of 17 luxury car brands, and also last (32nd out of 32) amongst all car brands that year.

2. Lincoln

Lincoln luxury vehicles revealed 259 problems per 100 cars. Consumer Reports rated Lincoln models at 23 out of 30 for reliability. The 2020 Lincoln MKZ, built on the Ford Fusion powertrain, fared well in CR reliability ratings. Larger luxury models, though — like the Lincoln Navigator — may not be worth the hefty price tag.

3. Audi

J.D. Power reported that Audi vehicles experienced 252 issues per 100 cars. The Audi Q3 SUV scored just 49 out of 100 for reliability, with the lowest possible rating for owner satisfaction.

4. Ford

Ford recently recalled 113,000 F-150 pick-up trucks from model years 2021 – 2023, because the rear axle hub has a risk of breaking, causing the truck to roll away when in park or lose power while in motion. The recall doesn’t apply to 2020 models, but J.D. Power found a host of other issues and complaints about the F-150 and other Ford vehicles, with 249 complaints per 100 cars.

5. Tesla

Tesla electric vehicles came in behind Ford with 242 problems per 100 cars. However, J.D. Power reported in KBB.com that data on Tesla vehicles may be incomplete, as the manufacturer does not share owner information with the research company.

6. Mercedes-Benz

With 240 problems per 100 cars, the Mercedes Benz brand did not fare well in reliability ratings from J.D. Power. Consumer Reports gave the 2020 C-Class a 37 out of 100 for reliability, citing brakes and build quality as two major issues.

7. Jaguar

Jaguar has not had a solid reputation in terms of reliability for decades, and recent reports show little improvement. GOBankingRates recently called out the 2023 Jaguar F-Pace as one of six luxury cars to avoid. Similarly, 2020 Jaguar models showed 229 problems for every 100 cars.

8. Chrysler

JD Power shared that Chrysler vehicles have 226 problems per 100 cars. The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica has a reliability rating of 32, less than half of its competitor (the Toyota Sienna minivan), according to Consumer Reports. CR rated Chrysler 12th out of 15 mainstream car brands.

9. Volkswagen

Volkswagens from model year 2020 experienced 216 problems for every 100 cars off the assembly line, according to J.D. Power research. Consumer Reports rated Volkswagen 27 out of 30 for reliability.

10. Volvo

Coming in with 215 errors out of 100 vehicles, Volvo rounds out the top 10 of least reliable 2020 model year cars on the road today. However, the reliability depends on the model you choose. For instance, the entry-level Volvo XC40 SUV received high ratings from Consumer Reports. But the 2020 Volvo V60 wagon earned just a 20 out of 100 when it comes to reliability.

Buying a used car can save you money, but the older a vehicle gets, the more important it is that you find one less prone to mechanical failures and other issues. Consumer reviews and research from places like J.D. Power and Consumer Reports can help steer you toward a brand that is likely to last for years.

