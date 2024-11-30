10 Top Dividend Stocks That Will Help You Get Rich in 2025

Retirees and other investors looking for predictable passive income streams often invest in fixed-income securities — things like certificates of deposit, treasury bills and corporate bonds. However, when it comes to stocks that pay high yields in the long term, you might have to adjust your investment strategy and risk tolerance.

For those who can tolerate a little more risk, however, dividend stocks can be a great option for growth potential. This is because dividend growth stocks can appreciate in addition to providing income, potentially delivering a much greater total return than fixed-income investments.

The top dividend payment performers are usually large, established companies that command massive shares of their respective markets. Even better, the best dividend investments don’t slash or eliminate their dividends. They increase them.

The most trusted track records of all are the famous Dividend Aristocrats, which are a select group of high-profile stocks on the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends every year for at least a quarter-century. GOBankingRates analyzed each of them to find the 25 with the highest yields. They’re ranked in ascending order of dividend yield.

Known for relative safety, security, predictability and growing yields, these are the top dividend stocks for 2025.

1. Franklin Resources (BEN)

Dividend yield: 6.33%

6.33% Annual dividend: $1.24

$1.24 Weight in NOBL: 1.22%

Known together with its subsidiaries as Franklin Templeton, Franklin Resources is one of the world’s biggest investment firms. It has more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management.

2. Realty Income Corp. (O)

Dividend yield: 5.13%

5.13% Annual dividend: $3.16

$3.16 Weight in NOBL: 1.53%

Known as “O Stock” for its ticker symbol, Realty Income has declared 635 consecutive monthly dividends. The REIT has also delivered 120 dividend increases throughout its 55-year operating history.

3. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Dividend yield: 4.65%

4.65% Annual dividend: $4.96

$4.96 Weight in NOBL: 1.32%

With $1.34 trillion in assets under management, this independent investment management firm has been helping clients reach their financial goals since 1937.

4. Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Dividend yield: 4.50%

4.50% Annual dividend: $0.50

$0.50 Weight in NOBL: 1.57%

Based in the U.K., Amcor plc is a global producer of packaging and related materials, including plastic jars and bottles, flexible packaging, capsules and specialty cartons. It serves businesses in the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, healthcare and other industries.

5. Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Dividend yield: 4.31%

4.31% Annual dividend: $6.52

$6.52 Weight in NOBL: 1.38%

Multinational energy giant Chevron is one of the largest companies in the world and a driving force in the energy industry. Its operations span more than 180 countries.

6. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Dividend yield: 3.99%

3.99% Annual dividend: $4.40

$4.40 Weight in NOBL: 1.46%

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Federal Realty Investment Trust is one of the oldest REITs in America. Known for its stability, it concentrates on investing in retail properties in affluent areas.

7. Kenvue Inc. (KVUE)

Dividend yield: 3.73%

3.73% Annual dividend: $0.82

$0.82 Weight in NOBL: 1.72%

Known as a heavy hitter in the stock market for the retailing industry, Kenvue Inc. has assets totaling upward of $27.3 billion. If you’re looking for a stock to buy, this one is consistently paying dividends.

8. The JM Smucker Company (SJM)

Dividend yield: 3.72%

3.72% Annual dividend: $4.32

$4.32 Weight in NOBL: 1.41%

Headquartered in Orville, Ohio, J.M. Smucker started as a maker of apple butter in 1897 it is currently one of the largest American manufacturers of food and beverage products. It has three major business units including consumer foods, pet foods and coffee.

9. Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL)

Dividend yield: 3.61%

3.61% Annual dividend: $1.13

$1.13 Weight in NOBL: 1.41%

Founded all the way back in 1891, this packaged food giant is perhaps most famous for its iconic canned meat product Spam, introduced in 1937.

10. Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)

Dividend yield: 3.47%

3.47% Annual dividend: $4.88

$4.88 Weight in NOBL: 1.42%

You may not know it, but you probably have a Kimberly-Clark product in your house right now. This personal care product manufacturer’s brands include Kleenex, Huggies, Scott and Kotex. They hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share position in 80 countries.

The economy can be a scary place, especially when everyone feels like the next financial crisis could befall them at any moment. This makes consistent dividend payments from a respected and profitable company something to count on. Look for dividend stocks that have a leading market share from a stable industry and you’re less likely to be disappointed. It may be 2025 soon, but in the last nearly 100 years, dividends alone have accounted for almost 40% of stock market returns.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats to find the highest dividend-yield stocks. First GOBankingRates used the ETF from ProShares named NOBL: S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats to find stock constituents. The NOBL ETF exclusively focuses on companies who have grown their dividends every year for at least the last 25 years. For each constituent, many factors were found including; the closing price on Oct. 7, 2024, the dividend yield, the annual dividend and the weight in NOBL ETF all sourced from NASDAQ.com’s dividend history. The stocks were sorted to show the highest-dividend-yield constituents first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 8, 2024.

