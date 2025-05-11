10 Tiny Money Tips Financial Activist Dasha Kennedy Lives By

Dasha Kennedy, a financial activist, recently shared 10 tiny money tips on her Instagram, emphasizing that money tips don’t have to be difficult to understand or complex. Instead, sometimes tiny money tips can have a big impact.

This type of advice is coming at a crucial time, when 64% of Americans say they’re more worried about running out of money than dying, according to the 2025 Allianz Annual Retirement Study.

Kennedy’s 10 tiny money tips are easy to remember, short and impactful. Her goal is to encourage as many people as possible to build a path to a more financially secure life. Here are the 10 tiny money tips people should consider following.

Quality > Quantity

Kennedy encouraged her followers to consider the quality of the items they buy rather than the quantity. “It’s not about having more; it’s about having better,” she wrote.

Investing in long-lasting items is a good way for people to ensure they’re not wasteful.

Budget ≠ Broke

Sometimes people don’t like the word “budget,” as it can feel restricting. But Kennedy reminded her followers that the purpose of a budget is to help you plan your spending, not to deprive you of fun.

Just because someone is on a budget does not mean they are broke.

Investing = Security

Kennedy explained to her followers that having money can give people great peace of mind. “Every dollar you invest is a step closer to long-term peace of mind,” she wrote.

And she’s not alone in this advice. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, investing, while it is riskier than simply saving money in a bank, offers a better chance of building wealth over time.

Needs > Wants

“Priorities first, luxuries later,” Kennedy explained. This is a good reminder that when you need to prioritize your finances, your needs always come before your wants.

Determining your needs and wants is a common step in making most budgets. Experian highlighted things like food, shelter and healthcare as needs, whereas it defined wants as things like dining out, travel and hobbies. In terms of making a budget, it advised first taking into account all needs and then determining how much can be spent on wants with what’s left over.

Save, Don’t Hoard

Mindset is essential when it comes to saving money.

Kennedy cautioned her followers against “hoarding” money because it comes from a place of scarcity and fear. Instead, save with strength and purpose.

Money Is a Tool

Money is something people can use to help them achieve their goals in life.

It’s more than something people use to pay bills, Kennedy explained. It’s a tool people can use to help them build the life they’re envisioning.

Learn, Then Earn

Kennedy explained that it’s always important to continue learning, especially about personal finance. The more knowledge people have, the better equipped they will be to build wealth in the future.

“Knowledge always pays dividends,” she wrote.

Give Generously

Having a generous heart is another money tip. When people give, it helps them to live life through the lens of abundance, not scarcity.

Again, Kennedy is not alone in her advice. Popular personal finance expert Dave Ramsey is a big proponent of giving. “No one has ever become poor by giving … Not only does it generate good, but it generates contentment. Giving liberates the soul of the giver. You never walk away feeling badly,” Ramsey wrote in a Facebook post.

Delay, Don’t Deny

In a world of instant gratification, it can be hard for people to deny themselves the things they want. However, Kennedy explained that people can reframe it to delaying a purchase, not denying one.

Sometimes, waiting to buy something is best and gives you time to save for it.

Negotiate, Don’t Accept

Kennedy reminded her followers that “everything is negotiable” except your worth.

This can be especially true when it comes to asking for raises at work and earning more to build more financial stability.

