10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

In a world where the financial landscape is constantly shifting, the American middle class often finds itself in a precarious position.

The cost of living is increasing across the board thanks to areas such as housing, higher education and healthcare, just to name a few. People used to find that earning a standard middle-class income could still provide comfort, but now, they find themselves living paycheck to paycheck.

Find Out: 3 Reasons Disney World Has Become Unaffordable for the Middle Class

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Caught between the affluence of the wealthy and the struggles of the lower middle-class families and economic tiers, middle-class incomes are putting individuals in steeper financial challenges that could significantly alter their lifestyle in the coming decade. When you have to battle student loans well into the age when you should have been saving for retirement, the struggle to afford any future luxuries or even necessities starts to become overwhelming.

Here are five things that, if current trends continue, may become unaffordable for the middle class in less than 10 years.

Retirement

GOBankingRates recently conducted research to determine how much you would need to retire in each state to live comfortably in each state. Here are some key takeaways from popular retirement destinations:

Florida: A popular retirement destination, Florida has an estimated annual cost of living of about $58,396 which means you need at least $736,588 saved to cover costs for 20 years or $1.1 million to cover 30 years.

A popular retirement destination, Florida has an estimated annual cost of living of about $58,396 which means you need at least $736,588 saved to cover costs for 20 years or $1.1 million to cover 30 years. Arizona: Another place many seniors prefer to retire to is Arizona. Here, the estimated annual cost of living is $63,600 which means minimum savings of $840,661 to last you 20 years.

Another place many seniors prefer to retire to is Arizona. Here, the estimated annual cost of living is $63,600 which means minimum savings of $840,661 to last you 20 years. California: $78,864 is the average annual cost of living in California, which puts your retirement savings to the test as you’ll need $1.1 million saved to last you two decades.

These numbers start to get a bit alarming when you look down the line 10 years or even 20 or 30, especially when pitted against middle-class household incomes and what they are realistically expected to be able to save. Even though these figures are just averages and estimates, it’s still a bit scary to start doing the retirement savings calculus and come up short of the answer you need.

See More: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Private Education for Children

If you aren’t overly enthused with the high school in your district or even the larger public system in your area, you may be looking for other educational options. Though private schooling can offer certain advantages, it comes with quite a significant price tag attached.

That, along with the rising cost of living, will eat away at your paycheck. And if the gap between public and private education costs continues to widen, it could become an option only for the wealthy.

The term “middle class” used to mean you could afford a certain standard of living. Whether that was buying a house or educating your children, you generally had your preferred choice in your price range. Yet, when you add up the costs of private education, the math may indicate you can only afford the public options.

High-Speed Internet and Premium Streaming Services

In this increasingly digital world, fast internet is a necessity. However, the cost of high-speed internet in addition to the subscriptions to multiple premium streaming services might become a significant burden for middle-class budgets.

A few streaming services here and there are fine, but now that everything is its own separate monthly subscription, the total can add up to higher than even premium cable used to cost.

Personal Fitness and Wellness Services

Personalized fitness and wellness services, including personal trainers, dieticians and boutique fitness classes, are becoming more popular. Unfortunately, their costs are also rising, potentially making them luxuries that only the upper class can afford regularly.

Cutting out products and services that are good for your health could also have long-term financial repercussions in the form of higher medical bills or healthcare costs as you age.

Specialized Medical Treatments

With medical science advancing, treatments are becoming more sophisticated while also getting more expensive, whether you’re insured or not.

Specialized treatments for conditions like cancer or rare diseases may become unaffordable for the middle class, as insurance may not cover all the costs. The middle class should have to worry about their health more than whether or not they can afford to get sick, but this might not be the case in a few years.

Organic and Specialty Foods

As awareness about health and sustainability grows, so does the demand for organic and specialty foods. These products, often priced higher than conventional options, might become too expensive for the average middle-class budget.

Skyrocketing food costs are already presenting themselves now when you visit the grocery store, so this doesn’t bode well for the affordability of nutritious options in the future.

New Technology Gadgets

Tech gadgets, such as the newest smartphones, laptops and smart-home devices, are released with hefty price tags. With technological advancements happening often, staying up to date with the latest gadgets might become a challenge for middle-class budgets.

Although many people making a standard income already struggle with this by today’s standards, pricing will only go up thanks to such factors as inflation, tech monopolies and licensing.

Eco-Friendly Home Upgrades

As environmental concerns grow, eco-friendly home upgrades like energy-efficient appliances, solar panels and sustainable materials are becoming more popular. However, these green improvements often come with a substantial initial investment.

If the costs of these eco-friendly options don’t decrease or if subsidies and incentives are reduced, they might become unaffordable for the middle class. This could hinder the widespread adoption of sustainable living practices, which are essential for environmental conservation.

Comprehensive Insurance Plans

Insurance is a critical safety net, covering everything from health to home and auto. However, the rising cost of comprehensive insurance plans is becoming a significant concern.

If premiums continue to escalate at the current rate, maintaining adequate coverage might become a financial strain for the middle class. This trend could lead to underinsurance or force many to opt for plans with limited coverage, potentially exposing them to significant financial risks in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

Homeownership

Historically a cornerstone of middle-class identity, buying a house is increasingly becoming a distant dream for many. With real estate prices soaring and income growth lagging, purchasing a home is becoming an elusive goal. This trend is exacerbated in urban areas where demand far exceeds supply.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.