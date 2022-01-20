10 Things Advisors Shouldn’t Do (Just Sayin’)

It is the end of the year, so sit back and prepare to laugh out loud and have a little fun with Adam and Derek as they give you 10 things that you absolutely should NOT be doing as an advisor.

In this episode, Adam Holt & Derek Notman share a list of ten things that advisors are doing that they should stop right now—time to rethink it. Adam and Derek touch on their personal stories (and make fun of each other) along the way and help you understand how following this advice could take your practice to the next level in 2022. Cameo appearance from the numero uno robo, the Terminator as he chimes in to the podcast.

Adam & Derek discuss:

The roller coaster that is advising family members

You’re not listening and we can prove it with jargon

Sales lists versus relationships lists

The aspect of tech that everyone keeps ignoring and 10x the ROI

And more

Connect With Adam Holt:

Connect With Derek Notman:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.