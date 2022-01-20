Financial Advisors

10 Things Advisors Shouldn’t Do (Just Sayin’)

H. Adam Holt
It is the end of the year, so sit back and prepare to laugh out loud and have a little fun with Adam and Derek as they give you 10 things that you absolutely should NOT be doing as an advisor. 

In this episode, Adam Holt & Derek Notman share a list of ten things that advisors are doing that they should stop right now—time to rethink it.  Adam and Derek touch on their personal stories (and make fun of each other) along the way and help you understand how following this advice could take your practice to the next level in 2022.  Cameo appearance from the numero uno robo, the Terminator as he chimes in to the podcast.

Adam & Derek discuss:

  • The roller coaster that is advising family members
  • You’re not listening and we can prove it with jargon
  • Sales lists versus relationships lists
  • The aspect of tech that everyone keeps ignoring and 10x the ROI
  • And more

H. Adam Holt has been a financial advisor for over 20 years, during which time he has helped build and manage his wealth management firm to over $1B in assets under management. Adam is known for his early adoption of technology to build trend-setting client experiences. This mindset led him to found Asset-Map, LLC, a financial technology firm dedicated to creating engaging visual communication tools used throughout the customer and advisor journey and now used by thousands of advisors worldwide. Adam obtained his Bachelors of Science in Economics and Environmental Planning from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, an Executive MBA from Drexel University, and a Certificate in Retirement Planning from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Adam is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® Practitioner and attended the American College where he earned his Chartered Financial Consultant® designation.

