10 Target Items To Add To Your Shopping List

You might expect more and pay less at Target, but you might also exit the store with a cart full of unexpected items. With the array of choices the retail chain offers, it can be tempting to stack up without realizing it. However, you can also save big on several items as Target tends to have a better value on some of these compared to what you can find at other competitors.

Here are a few of them.

Cleaning Supplies

Reader’s Digest notes that Target’s Up & Up brand of cleaning supplies has great deals on several items.

“Not only do they often have reasonable prices outright, but Target tends to offer gift cards when you purchase a certain number or amount of items in these offers,” Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, told Reader’s Digest.

Frozen Vegetables

It’s always useful to have frozen vegetables in the freezer if you’re in a hurry for meal prep. Frozen vegetables can also be cheaper due to their extended longevity compared to their fresh counterparts. Target is great for these. For example, a 12-ounce pack of steamed-in-the-bag frozen peas or broccolis retails for approximately 99 cents under the Good & Gather brand. In comparison, a smaller, 10.8-ounce pack of Birds Eyes steamed-in-the-bag broccolis will cost you $2.59, also at Target.

Condiments

Target also offers many Good & Gather branded condiments, which have great value. A 9-ounce jar of organic Dijon mustard retails for $1.79, depending on the store location. In comparison, a same-sized jar of Annie’s organic Dijon mustard will cost you $7.44 on Amazon.

Generic Drugs

Reader’s Digest reports that Target’s prices for generic drugs are better than at competitors such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens. For example, the generic version of Advil (ibuprofen) at Target, by the Up & Up brand, costs $3.59 for 200 tablets — compared to $6.99 for 200 tablets of Walgreens’ store brand, according to their websites.

Almond Butter

No-stir almond butter, also under Target’s Good & Gather brand, has glowing reviews and retails for about $8.49 for a 16-ounce jar, depending on the store’s location. In comparison, for example, a same-sized jar of MaraNatha Natural Creamy Roasted Almond Butter Spread retails for $9.94 at Walmart.

Cotton Swabs

A 750-count pack of Target’s Up & Up branded cotton swabs will cost you around $3.19, depending on the store’s location, while at Walgreens, for example, a smaller, 625-count pack retails for $6.49.

Spices

Target’s Good & Gather brand offers a wide range of spices, which retail from about $1.50 to $3.

Bath Towels

Target is also known for its wide array of house items, such as bath towels. According to Reader’s Digest, Target’s Fieldcrest and Threshold brands are both soft and durable, according to reviews.

On Target’s website, 72% of reviewers recommend the Performance Bath Towel collection, which retails from $7 to $10.

Toys

Target has ongoing sales on its toy selection, which is a great way to plan ahead for the holidays or upcoming birthdays. For example, as of mid-March, there’s a 15% to 30% discount on selected items. For Lego fans, Lego City Electric Sports Car Building Toy retails for $7.99, compared to $9.99 at Barnes & Noble.

Designer Collections

For all the fashion lovers, Target is a great destination, especially since it has been partnering with designers and stylists to offer more affordable items of clothing. For example, its Future Collective “is a first-of-its-kind apparel and accessories Target owned brand, featuring collections in partnership with a rotating roster of style and cultural influencers with diverse points of view.”

In January, Target partnered with editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and launched a collection including dresses, skirts and outerwear, and ranges in price from $10-$50, with most items under $35, according to its website.

Prices are accurate as of March 21, 2023, and are subject to change. Prices also vary by location.

