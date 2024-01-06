10 Stocks to Ring in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I hope you held on to your hats during the first week of 2024. It’s certainly been a volatile one for Wall Street. Stocks pulled back on Tuesday and Wednesday, though they did bounce back a bit on Thursday and Friday. However, the S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ still ended the week lower.

This week’s volatility comes on the heels of a wild 2023. Last year, investors had to navigate the regional bank crisis, the artificial intelligence frenzy, volatile crude oil prices, the rise and fall of Treasury yields, repeated key interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and Hamas’ shocking attack on Israel – just to name a few!

But despite all the ups and downs, stocks still posted strong gains in 2023: The S&P 500 rose 24.2%, the Dow climbed 13.7% and the NASDAQ surged 44.2%.

Even with this week’s choppy trading, I think we’ll be experiencing more ups than downs this year, so I wouldn’t let the gyrations bother you. Instead, I recommend using any weakness as an opportunity to buy strong stocks on dips.

As we gear up for 2024, it’s important that you fine-tune your portfolios so you’re positioned to prosper. So, in today’s Market 360, I want to share 10 A-rated stocks you should consider buying. Each could be a great building block for your portfolio in 2024. And then, I’ll share how you can best maximize your gains this earnings season.

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AVGO Broadcom Inc. A C A BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. A C A CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. A C A COST Costco Wholesale Corporation A C A DECK Deckers Outdoor Corporation A B A MELI MercadoLibre, Inc. A B A NOW ServiceNow, Inc. A B A NVDA NVIDIA Corporation A A A SNPS Synopsys, Inc. A B A TDG TransDigm Group Incorporated A C A

To best position yourself to profit this year, you want your portfolio to be chock-full of fundamentally superior stocks that are poised to deliver fantastic results.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

